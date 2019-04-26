Who is Lucy Boynton? Bohemian Rhapsody star who played Mary Austin and Rami Malek's girlfriend

By Mared Parry

The young actress is best known for her role as Freddie Mercury's wife, Mary Austin in Bohemian Rhapsody

She's only in her twenties, but Lucy Boynton is already making waves in Hollywood.

Starring as Mary Austin in Freddie Mercury's biopic launched her to superstardom and also landed her a boyfriend.

But what do we know about the British-American actress?

Who is Lucy Boynton?

Lucy was born on January 14, 1994 in New York to parents Graham Boynton and Adriaane Pielou.

Graham is the group travel editor of the Telegraph Media Group and Adiraane is a travel writer.

Her mum has written about how proud she is of Lucy, an article called 'My Lucy, the film star' can be found on The Telegraph.

The 25-year-old also has an older sister, Emma, who is a broadcast journalist.

She was raised in the UK and attended Blackheath High School followed by James Allen Girls' School in Dulwich.

What are some of her previous roles?

At 12 years old in 2006, Lucy landed her first movie role as the young Beatrix Potter in the film Miss Potter alongside Renee Zellweger and Ewan McGregor.

In 2007 she was cast as Polly Fossil in the BBC film Ballet Shoes, followed by Margaret Dashwood in Sense and Sensibility.

In 2016 Lucy was cast as model Raphina in Sing Street, and it started to emerge that the young actress' forte was music-based productions.

2018 was the year Lucy exploded onto everyone's screens as she played Mary Austin in the Freddie Mercury film, Bohemian Rhapsody.

The film was nominated for 57 prestigious awards and won 21 of them.

What do we know about her relationship status?

It's public knowledge that Lucy is currently dating her Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and on-screen husband, Rami Malek.

Egyptian-American actor Rami is 12 years senior to Lucy, but looks very young for his age.

When he accepted his Oscar for his role as Freddie Mercury, he kissed Lucy before heading on-stage and she was the first person he addressed in his speech.