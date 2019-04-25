Who is Rami Malek? New Bond villain and Bohemian Rhapsody actor who's dating co-star Lucy Boynton

25 April 2019, 16:49

Rami is an Oscar-winning actor
Rami is an Oscar-winning actor. Picture: PA

The American actor has recently been announced as the new Bond villain

Rami Malek is one off the most talked-about actors of the moment, and we're sure to be seeing a lot more of him soon.

But what do we know about the Egyptian-American Oscar winner that's soon to star as the new Bond villain? We have all the information you need.

Rami has won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury
Rami has won an Oscar for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury. Picture: PA

Who is Rami Malek?

Rami Said Malek was born in Los Angeles, California to Egyptian immigrant parents on May 12, 1981.

The 37-year-old Hollywood actor studied theatre at the University of Evansville in Indiana although his talent was clear from a very young age, as he received endless praise when he performed at high school.

He is an identical twin to Sami, who is an English teacher and has an older sister named Yasmine who is a doctor.

Rami is proud of his Egyptian Arabic heritage and speaks the language fluently.

His career didn't rocket into stardom as soon s he graduated - Rami actually worked delivering pizza and making falafel and shawarma sandwiches at a Hollywood restaurant to pay the bills.

He's been described as a rather mysterious and reserved character in interviews, and tends to keep his personal life to himself.

The handsome Hollywood actor is a first generation immigrant
The handsome Hollywood actor is a first generation immigrant. Picture: PA

What films has Rami starred in?

Rami's most notable role to date was his starring role as Freddie Mercury in the film about his life, Bohemian Rhapsody.

For the role he won he won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role, the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role and the Academy Award for Best Actor.

His first role in TV was a guest appearance on Gilmore Girls back in 2004.

Soon after in 2006 he made his film debut as Pharaoh in Night At The Museum.

He played the suicide bomber Marcos Al-Zacar in the Fox series 24 but has since stated he will not be playing any role that portray Middle Easterners in a negative light.

Since 2015 he's starred as the lead role in the psychological thriller series Mr. Robot.

He has also just been announced as the new Bond villain in the upcoming film.

Rami is dating his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and on-screen partner Lucy Boynton
Rami is dating his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star and on-screen partner Lucy Boynton. Picture: PA

What do we know about his relationship?

Rami is dating his Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton.

British-American actress Lucy played Freddie Mercury's wife, Mary Austin in the biopic.

They are thought to have been in a relationship since April 2018.

