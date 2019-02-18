Jack Whitehall tour 2019: Tickets, cities, dates and all you need to know

Jack Whitehall. Picture: Comp

The TV funnyman is heading off on a HUGE UK tour - find out if he's coming to a city near you, and how to get tickets.

A favourite of millions of viewers thanks to his starring roles in Bad Education and Fresh Meat and as a panellist on A League Of Their Own, it's time for fans to see Jack Whitehall what he does best - stand up.

The 30-year-old is hitting the road later this year for an epic tour that will see him criss-cross the country showcasing some of his best gags, funniest observations and inimitable star quality.

Tickets go on sale at 10 on Friday 22 February, and are available from Ticketmaster.

Jack Whitehall's 2019 tour dates in full:

November

16 Birmingham Arena Birmingham

17 Birmingham Arena Birmingham

19 Glasgow SSE Hydro

20 Glasgow SSE Hydro

21 Aberdeen TECA

23 London The O2

24 London The O2

27 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

28 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

29 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

30 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

December

1 Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

4 Leeds First Direct Arena

5 Leeds First Direct Arena

6 Newcastle Utilita Arena

7 Newcastle Utilita Arena

10 Brighton Brighton Centre

11 Brighton Brighton Centre

12 Bournemouth BIC

13 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

14 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

17 Dublin 3 Arena

18 Dublin 3 Arena

19 Belfast SSE Arena

21 Manchester Manchester Arena

22 Manchester Manchester Arena