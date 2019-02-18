Jack Whitehall tour 2019: Tickets, cities, dates and all you need to know
18 February 2019, 00:01
The TV funnyman is heading off on a HUGE UK tour - find out if he's coming to a city near you, and how to get tickets.
A favourite of millions of viewers thanks to his starring roles in Bad Education and Fresh Meat and as a panellist on A League Of Their Own, it's time for fans to see Jack Whitehall what he does best - stand up.
The 30-year-old is hitting the road later this year for an epic tour that will see him criss-cross the country showcasing some of his best gags, funniest observations and inimitable star quality.
Tickets go on sale at 10 on Friday 22 February, and are available from Ticketmaster.
Jack Whitehall's 2019 tour dates in full:
November
16 Birmingham Arena Birmingham
17 Birmingham Arena Birmingham
19 Glasgow SSE Hydro
20 Glasgow SSE Hydro
21 Aberdeen TECA
23 London The O2
24 London The O2
27 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
28 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
29 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
30 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
December
1 Sheffield FlyDSA Arena
4 Leeds First Direct Arena
5 Leeds First Direct Arena
6 Newcastle Utilita Arena
7 Newcastle Utilita Arena
10 Brighton Brighton Centre
11 Brighton Brighton Centre
12 Bournemouth BIC
13 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
14 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
17 Dublin 3 Arena
18 Dublin 3 Arena
19 Belfast SSE Arena
21 Manchester Manchester Arena
22 Manchester Manchester Arena