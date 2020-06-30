Eamonn Holmes opens up about Ruth Langsford's pain over tragic death of sister Julia

Ruth Langsford's sister died last year. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Ruth Langsford's sister Julia Johnson tragically took her own life last year.

Eamonn Holmes has spoken out about the anguish that his wife Ruth Langsford felt after her sister died, revealing she was left distraught after Julia took her own life last year.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Eamonn said: "It’s just the unanswered questions.

"Sudden death is a very, very ­difficult thing to deal with, and with Julia you know, she was just the most lovely, gentile, kind person.

Eamonn Holmes has opened up about Ruth's sister's tragic death. Picture: PA

"I often used to joke to her and Ruth that I got the wrong sister, but she was a lovely, lovely person – tortured by mental depression.

"Ruth was very caring, very loving to her and I think there can often be a guilt when you think, ‘Should I have been there? Where was I?’."

Eamonn added: "You can’t press the rewind ­button and what I would honestly say is that we were always very supportive.

"We were a loving family, Ruth could not have done more for her sister, and I think you know, it takes a lot of getting over that, a lot of getting over."

Julia tragically took her own life last year after a long battle with depression.

Ruth recently credited her husband Eamonn Holmes for helping her to carry on working, revealing that she felt 'no motivation or desire' to be in the public eye.

She told Best magazine: "It seemed wrong to be cheery on screen, when, inside, my heart was breaking."

Ruth heartbreakingly added that she would "cry, scream and sob in the month following Julia's death, adding: "Eamonn pointed out that he was, in effect, losing not one, but two of the most precious people in his life – Julia and me. He showed me how I had so much to live for in Julia's memory – and beyond.

"He pleaded with me not to let it win, by ruining everything I had achieved – and still had to celebrate."

Ruth announced that her sister had died in an Instagram post in June last year.

She wrote: "My lovely Sis Julia has sadly died after a very long illness. My heart is completely broken. She was the kindest and most gentle soul and I will miss her forever. As I am sure you will appreciate I need to take time to grieve with my family. Thank you for your understanding."

The Samaritans can be reached 24-hours a day on 116 123.



