Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark announce home schooling book

Nadia and Mark are sharing all they know about home schooling in a new book. Picture: Belle PR

The daytime favourite and her husband Mark will be sharing what they've learnt from teaching their two daughters outside of the mainstream school system.

Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderley were home-schooling long before the coronavirus crisis saw schools close, and now they are sharing their expertise in a new book.

They will be publishing an honest and practical guide to educating your children at home titled Honey, I Home-Schooled The Kids.

The couple removed their two children from mainstream school five years ago, as they had struggled with bullying and issues surrounding 'school phobia' that were being exasperated within a traditional school setting.

The book focuses on their experiences – good and the bad – and offers a candid and practical guide to teaching at home.

It comes at a time when so many parents have had to adapt and also become their children's teachers.

With so much uncertainty surrounding when kids' routines will get back to 'normal', it is sure to be a vital resource for those juggling parenthood and education, as well as people interested in making homeschooling a permanent decision.

The book will be available from September 3 2020. Picture: Belle PR

The couple spoke to Heart.co.uk in March, as lockdown was getting underway, about their own journey to homeschooling.

They decided to take their youngest daughter Kiki, 12, out of mainstream school when she was six-years-old, and eldest Maddie, 17, two years later, but they admitted they had some reservations at first.

Mark told us: “I came from the position of a very conventional parent, not wanting her to continue going to the school she was going to, but very attached to the idea of regulation, routine, the syllabus, qualifications and all that sort of stuff.”

Nadia went on to say the decision was “quite radical” at the beginning, continuing: “Initially what a lot of home educators do, for every year your child has been at school, you give them a month of doing nothing.

"So she’d been at school for three years so she had three months to just find her passions and to hopefully become a self starter and that kind of stuff.”

The pair also share their parenting insights, tips, questions and successes in a podcast titled, Confessions of a Modern Parent, check it out in the player below, and subscribe through the usual channels.

