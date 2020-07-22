Kim Kardashian speaks out on husband Kanye West's bipolar disorder in emotional statement

Kim Kardashian has spoken out about Kanye West's bi-polar. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

This is the first time Kim Kardashian has spoken out on Kanye West's mental health problems.

Kim Kardashian West has spoken out about her husband Kanye West’s bipolar disorder for the first time.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has posted a lengthy message on her Instagram story after Kanye, 43, shared a string of concerning tweets claiming he had been trying to divorce her.

Opening up about this difficult time, 39-year-old Kim addressed her fans directly, writing: "As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

Kim Kardashian released a statement on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Kim went on to say that families are 'powerless' when it comes to helping their loved ones with mental health struggles, adding that the individual has to 'engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try'.

She continued: "I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressure being being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder."

Defending her husband, she said: "Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.

"Living with bi-polar disorder does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some. That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his dreams have come true.

"We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with in times when they need it the most."

Kim finally added: "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding. With love and gratitude, Kim Kardashian West."

This comes after Kanye sent a series of now-deleted tweets on Tuesday night, claiming that Kim and her mum Kris were set to release a statement without his permission.

The star also wrote that he had been "trying to get divorced".

Kim and Kanye recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, after they started dating in 2013.

They share four children together - North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and one-year-old Psalm.

Anyone who is affected by this story can contact the Samaritans for help or advice on 116 123 or jo@samaritans.org in the UK.

