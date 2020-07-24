Little Mix release brand new trailer for their talent show The Search as start date is confirmed

When is Little Mix's now talent show The Search on and is there a trailer? Here's what we know...

Little Mix have confirmed their talent show The Search is coming to our screens in the autumn.

The programme was put on hold due to the pandemic, but Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh Anne Pinnock have dropped a brand new trailer.

In the clip, the girls can be seen walking into their pink studio as they check out the glamorous location.

The camera then zooms in on them posing as their song Move plays in the background.

The credits then reveal the show will be on BBC One and available to watch on iPlayer later this year.

Little Mix's new show is hitting our TV screens soon. Picture: BBC

Sharing the clip on their social media accounts, the Little Mix girls wrote: "That's right, you heard it here first... @littlemixthesearch will be all yours this autumn on BBC One @bbciplayer#LittleMixTheSearch ".

Obviously fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “AHHH SO EXCITEDDD 😍😍😍".

“OMG I CANT WAITTTT💕,” said another, while a third added: "Omg finally some good telly.”

Little Mix’s exciting new show is made up of seven 80-minute long episodes and is presented by Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey.

With the girls as their mentors, the winning band will then join Little Mix on their next tour.

While filming was put on hold after the UK went into lockdown, luckily the girls were able to work with the bands over Zoom.

Speaking about this unusual set up, Jade revealed was harder than they expected as she told Metro : "It's been really interesting, because we've had to learn to do that ourselves, in terms of getting along and seeing the bigger picture, it's making groups and seeing the energy.

"It's quite hard getting the groups to gel."

