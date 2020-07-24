Little Mix release brand new trailer for their talent show The Search as start date is confirmed

24 July 2020, 13:54 | Updated: 24 July 2020, 14:13

When is Little Mix's now talent show The Search on and is there a trailer? Here's what we know...

Little Mix have confirmed their talent show The Search is coming to our screens in the autumn.

The programme was put on hold due to the pandemic, but Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Leigh Anne Pinnock have dropped a brand new trailer.

In the clip, the girls can be seen walking into their pink studio as they check out the glamorous location.

The camera then zooms in on them posing as their song Move plays in the background.

The credits then reveal the show will be on BBC One and available to watch on iPlayer later this year.

Little Mix's new show is hitting our TV screens soon
Little Mix's new show is hitting our TV screens soon. Picture: BBC

Sharing the clip on their social media accounts, the Little Mix girls wrote: "That's right, you heard it here first... @littlemixthesearch will be all yours this autumn on BBC One @bbciplayer#LittleMixTheSearch ".

Read More: Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock breaks down in tears after being verbally abused by a stranger

Obviously fans couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: “AHHH SO EXCITEDDD 😍😍😍".

“OMG I CANT WAITTTT💕,” said another, while a third added: "Omg finally some good telly.”

Little Mix’s exciting new show is made up of seven 80-minute long episodes and is presented by Strictly Come Dancing star Chris Ramsey.

With the girls as their mentors, the winning band will then join Little Mix on their next tour.

While filming was put on hold after the UK went into lockdown, luckily the girls were able to work with the bands over Zoom.

Speaking about this unusual set up, Jade revealed was harder than they expected as she told Metro : "It's been really interesting, because we've had to learn to do that ourselves, in terms of getting along and seeing the bigger picture, it's making groups and seeing the energy.

"It's quite hard getting the groups to gel."

Now Read: Katie Price 'heartbroken' to leave Harvey behind as she goes on family holiday to Turkey

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox will be back on our screens

Why is Gogglebox not on tonight and when will it back?

Alex George's brother has sadly passed away

Love Island star Dr Alex George announces tragic death of younger brother Llŷr

Celebrities

Little Mix have announced they're fronting a brand new TV talent show

What is Little Mix’s new BBC talent show ‘The Search’ and how can I apply?

TV & Movies

EastEnders has gone off air

Why is EastEnders not on tonight and when is it coming back on TV?

TV & Movies

Katie Price is going on a holiday with boyfriend Carl, and children Princess and Junior

Katie Price 'heartbroken' to leave Harvey behind as she goes on family holiday to Turkey

Trending on Heart

Salons in England will soon be allowed to do face treatments (stock images)

When will beauty salons open for face treatments in England?

Lifestyle

The most popular beach-themed baby names have been revealed (stock images)

The beach-themed baby names growing in popularity in 2020 - including Ariel and Cove

Lifestyle

There's more ways to enjoy tequila than just as a shot!

National Tequila Day 2020: Easy recipes for tequila cocktails to make at home

Food & Health

Pete Wicks is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef

Who is Pete Wicks? Age, height and TOWIE career revealed

John Lewis has recalled a baby mattress

John Lewis recalls cot mattresses for newborns after failed safety tests

Lifestyle