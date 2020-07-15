Where are Love Island series one winners Jessica Hayes and Max Morley now?

Where is Jess Hayes from Love Island now? And what happened to Max Morley? Find out everything...

Jessica Hayes and Max Morley were the winning couple of Love Island 2015 after beating favourites Hannah Elizabeth and Jonathon Clark to the top spot.

Jess had a tough time in the villa and ended up in quite a few rows - especially with love rival Naomi Ball.

Naomi firstly stole her partner Joshua Ritchie, before dumping him and trying it on with Max.

But after Naomi was dumped from the Island, Max ended up back with Jess and the pair made it to the final.

Five years on and - spoiler alert - Jess and Max are no longer together and split shortly after the series ended.

So, where are Jess and Max now? Here’s what we know…

Where is Jessica Hayes now?

Post-Love Island, Jess is now an Instagram influencer and now labels herself as ‘Mum life | Fashion | Realness’.

This means she spends her time promoting several clothing brands like Miss Pap, as well as loads of beauty products.

She is also very loved up with fiancé Dan Lawry after the couple met in March 2018, and Dan popped the question just a few months later in August.

The pair have a baby boy together called Presley with Jess giving birth in June 2019.

She wrote on Instagram: "Welcome to the world Presley James Lawry 27th June 6lbs 11 🌎❤️ You are so perfect in every way I can’t even describe the way I’m feeling right now and you really didn’t want to wait around 12 days early..

"My waters broke yesterday and you were literally here within 3 hours I didn’t think we were going to make it to the hospital so close to having you in the car but we made it to a room and out you came no pain relief for mumma 😁💪🏽."

Where is Max Morley now?

While Jess is settled down and enjoying parenthood, Max has had a fair few high profile relationships since 2015.

He’s remained faithful to Love Island and dated Naomi Ball from season 1 and Zara Holland from season 2, before appearing on Ex On The Beach.

Max Morley dated Laura Anderson after Love Island. Picture: PA Images

He also had a fling with Charlotte Crosby and more recently dated Love Islander Laura Anderson, who came runner-up in series five, but the pair ended in July 2019..

While not sharing too much on social media, Max seems to be living his best life travelling around the world and is currently in New York.

