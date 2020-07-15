Love Island Australia's Justin Lacko is now a dad two years after series aired

Justin Lacko has become a dad after Love Island Australia. Picture: Instagram

Where is Justin Lacko from Love Island Australia 2018 now? And does he have a girlfriend? Find out everything...

Love Island Australia might have finished two years ago, but thanks to ITV2 replaying the series one this summer, we’re still obsessed with the stars.

And one of the show’s most memorable contestants is Justin Lacko after he failed to find love in the Spanish villa.

After coupling up with best mate Millie Fuller, the right girl never showed up and he was booted out after 18 days.

But where is Justin Lacko now? And what happened to him after Love Island Australia?

Where is Justin Lacko from Love Island Australia now?

Two years after his stint on Love Island, Justin Lacko is now a dad after his ex-girlfriend Anita Barone-Scott gave birth to their first child in May.

The adorable baby boy was born during the coronavirus lockdown, with Justin sharing a photo of his son on Instagram.

He wrote: "Welcome to the world Leo Jace Barone-Lacko! Born 11 May 2020. how I will treasure you forever. My love for you is unconditional.”

And fans were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: “So happy for you love watching you on love island 💙,” while another added: “Oh my gosh, he is beautiful. Welcome to the wonderful world of parenthood.”

Justin was coupled up with Millie on Love Island Australia. Picture: ITV

Justin was in a relationship with his son's mother Anita for five years on and off, but the pair split just before Leo's birth

Meanwhile, since leaving Love Island single, Justin has gone back to his day job of being a model and has fronted some major campaigns for the likes of Armani.

He also ended up on the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!, becoming the ninth person to be eliminated.

Does Love Island Australia’s Justin Lacko have a girlfriend now?

By the looks of his social media pages, it doesn’t seem as though Justin currently has a girlfriend, but he is still good friends with former co-stars Millie Fuller and Tayla Damir.

