Where was The Singapore Grip filmed? Locations in Malaysia revealed

The Singapore Grip locations revealed. Picture: ITV

Was The Singapore Grip filmed in the real life locations? And where was the Battle of Slim River shot? Find out everything…

If you’re looking for a new series to get stuck into this autumn, the highly anticipated adaptation The Singapore Grip could be exactly what you need.

From the makers of Poldark and World on Fire, this six part series is based on the 1978 novel by J.G Farrell and is written by Oscar winner Christopher Hampton.

Described as an ‘epic and ambitious’ TV adaptation, it focuses on a British family living in Singapore during World War Two as the Japanese invade.

But where is the drama filmed? And what locations to the cast go to? Here’s what we know…

The Singapore Grip was 'tough' to film across so many locations. Picture: ITV

Where was The Singapore Grip filmed?

ITV filmed the series on location in Malaysia.

The location was chosen for its selection of period-appropriate architecture, however the crew did have to create some sets from scratch.

Carcosa Seri Negara

Producer Farah Abushwesha told Heart.co.uk that some scenes were shot in Carcosa Seri Negara, which is a residence located on two adjacent hills inside the Perdana Botanical Gardens.

She said: “They were once the official residence and guest house of the British High Commissioner but over time they have have become very historical buildings in Malaysian history so we were very lucky to use them.”

Some scenes from The Singapore Grip were shot in Carcosa Seri Negara. Picture: ITV

Penang

The show was also shot in Chinatown in Penang, as Farah added: “It was was absolutely spectacular and really authentic.

“It just takes you back to that time and that period and it feels really untouched.”

The crew also filmed on location in the Cricket pitch in Penang itself, as Farah explained: “That was one of the original sort of locations that features historically in the second world war so it was amazing.”

Kuala Lumpur - The Battle of Slim River

The Battle of Slim River wasn’t filmed in the exact location it took place. Instead, it was shot south of Kuala Lumpur.

The Singapore Grip was shot across Malaysia. Picture: ITV

Director Tom Vaughan explained: “It wasn’t at Slim River, the real location was a bit further North but we wouldn’t have been able to achieve what we needed to because it has changed too much.

“We found the rubber plantation, the river, the bridge and everything to the south east of Kuala Lumpur.”

Tom also revealed the crew came across an abandoned ghost town where they were able to build a set from scratch.

He said: “We needed a place we could set fires and blow things up, and looked like the Singapore Docks.

“We came across a huge ghost town an hour outside Kuala Lumpur, they were speculating that the new airport was going to be built there. It was a remarkable place.”

