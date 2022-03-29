Exclusive

Anne-Marie on feeling 'helpless' amid the Ukraine crisis

29 March 2022, 20:06 | Updated: 29 March 2022, 21:18

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Anne-Marie is one of the many performers who took part in the Concert for Ukraine.

Anne-Marie, 30, told Dev Griffin and Sian Welby this evening how she has felt 'helpless' during the Ukraine crisis.

The 2002, Ciao Adios and Birthday hitmaker chatted to the presenters backstage at the Concert for Ukraine, where she performed her song Beautiful.

Talking about taking part in the live event, which raised and continues raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine, Anne-Marie said she "jumped" at the chance.

Anne-Marie performed her hit Beautiful for the Concert for Ukraine
Anne-Marie performed her hit Beautiful for the Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

She explained: "We all want to help, we all want to help as much as possible and sometimes you feel helpless."

She added: "And then when this happened, I was like, 'Well, I can sing!'. So hopefully me being here helps in someway raise a lot of money."

Anne-Marie performed alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran, Camilla Cabelo, Snow Patrol, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Paloma Faith for the Concert for Ukraine, among many others.

  • Dev Griffin and Sian Welby will be live backstage bringing you the music, atmosphere and speaking to all of the performers, as we come together to raise much needed funds for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine. Listen from 7pm on Global Player.
Anne-Marie caught up with Dev and Sian backstage at the Concert for Ukraine
Anne-Marie caught up with Dev and Sian backstage at the Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Global

You can find the full line-up here:

  • Ed Sheeran
  • Camila Cabello
  • Emeli Sandé
  • Anne-Marie
  • Paloma Faith
  • Gregory Porter
  • Snow Patrol
  • Nile Rodgers & Chic
  • Becky Hill
  • The Kingdom Choir
  • Manic Street Preachers
  • Tom Odell

How do I donate for Concert for Ukraine and where will my money go?

100 per cent of your donation will go directly to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal. There are a number of ways you can donate, details of which can be found below:

Donate online:

SMS:

  • Text TEN to 70150 to donate £10
  • Text TWENTY to 70150 to donate £20
  • Texts cost your donation + 1 std rate msg. 100% of your donation goes to the DEC. 16+. Please ask the bill payer’s permission. See Ts&Cs and Privacy Policy at dec.org.uk

Phone:

  • 0370 60 60 900

Donate over the counter:

  • At any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.

Ed Sheeran will perform at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran reveals he was 'nervous' ahead of first ever performance of Bam Bam at Concert for Ukraine
Paloma Faith is one of the artists performing at tonight's Concert for Ukraine

Paloma Faith opens up about her decision to get involved in Concert for Ukraine
Emeli said that 'music unites us' ahead of her performance this evening

Emeli Sandé says 'music unites us' as she performs at Concert for Ukraine
Nile Rodgers caught up with Heart's Dev Griffin prior to his performance for the Concert for Ukraine

Nile Rodgers says Concert for Ukraine is 'near and dear' to his heart
How to donate to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)

Concert for Ukraine donation: how to donate to the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine

