Paloma Faith opens up about her decision to get involved in Concert for Ukraine

Paloma Faith is one of the artists performing at tonight's Concert for Ukraine.

Paloma Faith has opened up about her decision to perform at Concert for Ukraine, which took place on Tuesday night.

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer performed alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, and Anne-Marie in a special televised event to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

Speaking to Sian Welby ahead of her performance, she said: "I, like a lot of people, was really saddened by what I’d seen, particularly as a mum.

"I looked at at all those children being educated in bunkers, and mothers and babies being separated from fathers and lots of displacement and I felt really compelled to be involved."

She added: "I feel like what the DEC are doing with their appear for this crisis is just unbelievable. And if it was us, we’d love it if other people helped us, so we should do that for them."

Concert from Ukraine took place on the evening on Tuesday March 29, and Heart's very own Dev Griffin has joined up with Capital's Sian Welby to bring you the music from backstage at the event. You can listen to them on Global Player.

Paloma Faith is one of a number of artists performing at Concert for Ukraine. Picture: Heart

How do I donate for Concert for Ukraine and where will my money go?

100 per cent of your donation will go directly to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.

There are a number of ways you can donate, details of which can be found below:

Donate online: dec.org.uk

SMS:

Text TEN to 70150 to donate £10

Text TWENTY to 70150 to donate £20

Text THIRTY to 70150 to donate £30

Text FORTY to 70150 to donate £40

Texts cost your donation + 1 std rate msg. 100% of your donation goes to the DEC. 16+. Please ask the bill payer’s permission. See Ts&Cs and Privacy Policy at dec.org.uk

Phone: 0370 60 60 900

Donate over the counter at any high street bank or post office or send a cheque by post to Post: DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London EC3A 3AA.