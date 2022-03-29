Camila Cabello on the special reason she covered Fix You for the Concert for Ukraine

On Air Now
Early Breakfast with James Stewart 4am - 6:30am
29 March 2022, 22:19 | Updated: 29 March 2022, 23:04
Camila Cabello told Heart's Dev Griffin how she thought Fix You by Coldplay was the 'perfect song' to perform at the Concert for Ukraine.
Camila Cabello joined Heart's Dev Griffin backstage at the Concert for Ukraine following her performance of Fix You and Bam Bam with Ed Sheeran.
The Señorita, Havana and Don't Go Yet hitmaker explained to the presenter why she chose to cover Coldplay's hit song for the concert, which raised and continues raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.
Camila said during the chat: "The show and I were talking about doing a cover, which I don't really do a lot of, I felt like that was the perfect song."
She went on: "Even when I did it in rehearsals, it made me well up, because to me it makes me think of our world and how coming together tonight we all obviously want to do the most that we can to heal what is broken."
Camila performed alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, Snow Patrol, Nile Rodgers & Chic and Paloma Faith for the Concert for Ukraine, among many others.
100 per cent of your donation will go directly to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal. There are a number of ways you can donate, details of which can be found below:
Donate online:
SMS:
Phone:
Donate over the counter:
Read more: See all the backstage highlights from the Concert for Ukraine here.