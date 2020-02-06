Valentine’s Day ideas in London: Most romantic things to do during a trip to the capital with your other half
6 February 2020, 13:23 | Updated: 6 February 2020, 13:26
London has plenty of fun activities to offer for all budgets, including a speedboat ride, hotel stays and afternoon tea.
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, which means couples everywhere are trying to plan how to spend their romantic weekend together.
But if you're struggling for ideas, why not take a trip to London this February 14th and spend the day checking out all the capital has to offer?
If you still need inspiration, here's a list of all the most romantic things you can do in the city on Valentine's Day 2020.
Mayfair hotel stay
If luxury is something you’re after, look no further than Flemings Mayfair Hotel. Opened in 1851, Flemings expanded to include 13 townhouses and has been run by the Gulhati family for the past 40 years.
Centrally located right near the Green Park Station, this high end boutique is the perfect place to relax after a day of shopping, eating and exploring the capital.
With stunning room decor, you will feel every bit a celebrity in this warmly-welcoming hotel. Included is a delicious breakfast complete with home-made pastries, a selection of freshly baked breads and a variety of cured meats and fruits.
Price: £310 for one night stay for two and breakfast included
Decadent meal for two
Boundary London will be hosting a romantic evening for couples, with a special four course meal enjoyed inside the rooftop’s indoor dining room.
The deal is available on the 14th February and will begin with a French Rose 75 welcome cocktail, followed by a selection of delicious homemade canapés on arrival.
Guests can choose from a range of starters and main dishes, with the sharing dessert option set to be the star of the show, dressed in edible flowers that will be the perfect romantic ending to the meal.
Price: £75.00 per person
A greek feast
A big thank you to everyone who came to the Veganuary bloggers event last night at Tower Bridge! 🌱 The great thing about Greek food is that there is so many naturally vegan dishes in the traditional cuisine, so it’s easy to eat meat free without missing out on anything! 🇬🇷
If you are after something a little more affordable, The Real Greek allows guests to relive the flavours, passion and fun of Greek dining, with 17 restaurants dotted across central London
The Real Greek is the perfect place to celebrate Valentine’s Day as couples can share a whole host of reasonably priced meze dishes, souvlaki wraps and salads as well over a good bottle of wine.
Price: Hot and Cold mezes are around £4-£7, while main dishes start at £6
Circus evening
Try out London’s Circus restaurant and late-night bar for a different Valentine’s Day experience.
Nestled in London’s vibrant Convent Garden, you can watch the acrobats grace the beaming tables, from fire-breathers and contortionists to aerialists and more.
Enjoy it over a bottle of Prosecco and enjoy the dazzling spectacle in style.
Price: £29 including entry for two and a bottle of Prosecco
Speedboat ride on the Thames
If your other half is a thrill-seeker, treat them to a 50-minute ride on a RIB jet speedboat.
You will be twisting, turning and speeding over the water whilst passing an array of iconic attractions from the O2 to Canary Wharf.
Is there a better way to see London from one of the world’s most iconic rivers?
Price: £59 voucher for two
Cream tea at Harrods
Take your other half to Harrods this Valentine’s Day and the two of you could indulge in the ultimate Afternoon Tea in the capital.
Located in the heart of London, Knightsbridge, couples will tuck into a delectable cream tea including scones with clotted cream and homemade preserves, along with a pot of refreshing tea.
And why not have a spot of retail therapy afterwards?
Price: £60 for two