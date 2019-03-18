Indignant couple with 32 year age gap hit back after he's mistaken for her GRANDAD

Stacey uprooted her life to move to Tom's reptile farm to be with him. Picture: Barcroft Media

Strangers often mistake Stacey's husband for her GRANDAD because of their difference in age

A woman has spoken out about her age-gap relationship, revealing that people often mistake her husband for her grandad.

Stacey Crutchfield, 37, and her husband Tom, 70, who's oldest daughter is nine years older than Stacey both insist they don't care what people think about their relationship.

Read more: School bans mum from baking her son biscuits unless she makes them for the WHOLE class

The couple, who are from Florida, USA, got together four years ago.

Stacey said: “We had a lady come up to us once and started hitting on Tom.

“She said ‘you have such a beautiful grandaughter.’

“People mistake Tom for my dad quite a bit but I have just learned not to care what other people think. I’m not going to let them ruin the love of my life and being happy.”

Stacey and Tom don't care what people think about their relationship. Picture: Barcroft Media

The unlikely couple met in person when Stacey started working on Tom's reptile farm, but they met years earlier on Facebook when Stacey contacted him for advice on a poorly iguana.

After they met, she packed in her job in Medicine in Connecticut and moved to be on his farm. They then tied the knot in May 2018

She said: “First we were kind of against it because of the age difference, we kind of tried to shy away from it.

“But we really, really liked being with each other and we started to have feelings and after a point we just said ‘why fight it?’”

Read more: Mum presents son, 12, with 17 rules he HAS to stick to in exchange for a phone

And Tom added: “We kind of fell for each other over a long period of time.”

Tom's ex-wife and four daughters have all accepted Stacey in their lives, despite the massive age difference.

However, Stacey's mum Susan, who is four years younger than Tom, was less understanding of the relationship.

She said: “I was a little upset about it.

“I did not know who Tom was so it was hard for me to just pack up and come down but once we came down and we met Tom we knew he is a great guy. He is really nice.”

The pair got together after connecting on Facebook (stock image). Picture: Getty

Stacey's dad Jeff, who is five years younger than Tom, added: “In the beginning I did have concerns because he was an older man.

“We did not know who he was and she just met him online, so you never know.

“I am proud of it now. I like to tell people that he is famous now so I am proud of it and it makes me feel younger.”

NOW READ:

Mum left sickened after catching nursery carer BREASTFEEDING her baby in secret