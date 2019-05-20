Aldi's launch brand new hen party range which starts from only 99p

20 May 2019, 14:46

The pink and white-filled collection is loaded with bargains
The pink and white-filled collection is loaded with bargains.
By Mared Parry

This way you can still look fancy but save all the decoration budget for the actual wedding.

Bargain supermarket Aldi has just launched a brand new decor collection for hen parties, and prices start from only 99p.

For under a quid you can snap up assorted partyware and brighten up any celebration.

There's plenty of tableware on offer for bargain prices
There's plenty of tableware on offer for bargain prices

Weddings are notoriously expensive, so if you're able to save some money and still have a glam hen-do on a budget, what have you got to lose?

Glittery pink and white baloon clouds are up for grabs, which are absolutely breathtaking.

The clouds are the most expensive thing in the collection, at £9.99 for the kit.

There's a variety of different props available for impromptu photoshoots
There's a variety of different props available for impromptu photoshoots

There's also 'bride to be' foil balloons, which are only £2.99 - bargain!

A two-pack of foil ring balloons are also on sale for £2.99.

If you're after a cute, sentimental gift that'll also act as a great memory to keep from the celebrations, there's a hen party wooden guestbook, where attendees can write a cute message and pop it in the frame for the bride-to-be to keep.

Read more: Mum raves about an Aldi plate that gets her fussy eater child to finish meals with ease

The little wooden guestbook is only £9.99
The little wooden guestbook is only £9.99

The wooden guestbook will also set you back £9.99, but it's a nice gift for any occasion, not just hen parties.

A variety of tableware is also available, starting from a bargain 99p, and photoshoot props for only £1.99.

