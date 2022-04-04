Incredible £250 million 'all-season beach' with 32 water slides to open in the UK

4 April 2022, 11:54

The incredible 'all-season beach' is set to open in Manchester in 2025
The incredible 'all-season beach' is set to open in Manchester in 2025. Picture: Therme Manchester
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

An incredible waterpark complete with 35 water slides, 20 pools and a top-of-the-range spa is set to open in Manchester in 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've ever had a craving for a beach holiday in the middle of winter, you might just be in luck - because an incredible 'all-season beach' waterpark is coming to the UK.

Listen now on Global Player: Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

The park is set to open in Manchester, England, in 2025, and it will come complete with 35 water slides, 20 pools, and a top-of-the-range spa.

It will also have an indoor seaside resort with lapping waves and soft sands, as well as sun-loungers and palm trees.

CGI pictures show what the park could look like
CGI pictures show what the park could look like. Picture: Therme Manchester

New CGI pictures from the MEN give a glimpse at how the park could look, and they show the park set within a huge glass dome.

The park is set to open in 2025
The park is set to open in 2025. Picture: Therme Manchester

The park will also feature a "next generation waterpark" with thermal bathing and the world's first "living water slides", which allow guest so whizz past stunning plants.

Building is set to begin in 2023, with the grand-opening scheduled for 2025.

The water park is set to feature 35 water slides
The water park is set to feature 35 water slides. Picture: Therme Manchester

Stelian Iacob, senior vice president of Therme Group and CEO of Therme Group UK, said: "Our commitment to bring Therme Manchester to the UK is as strong as ever.

"Expert independent studies have shown the hugely positive economic and social impact that Therme Manchester will have, helping to create jobs, economic prosperity and bringing health and wellbeing to the daily lives of millions of guests."

