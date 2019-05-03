ASOS customer left baffled as package is left on her roof by delivery driver

The ASOS shopper was shocked to find the package on a roof. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

ASOS shopper Molly took to Twitter to share her shock.

One ASOS customer has been left confused after finding her delivery on the roof of a corrugated iron structure at her house.

Molly was given a note from the delivery driver saying that the package had been put in a “safe place”.

The shopper claims she spent to hours looking for where the package was, before finding it placed on the roof.

@ASOS_HeretoHelp mate wtf we’ve fully just had to get a ladder to get my parcel down from the roof 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Is0tb4ZPKQ — Molly (@Mollhamill) May 1, 2019

Molly’s father, Jim, then had to find a ladder to get the package down.

Molly shared her shock over the delivery on Twitter, sharing a picture with the caption: “Mate WTF we've fully just had to get a ladder to get my parcel down from the roof.”

Molly told FEMAIL: “It was so crazy, the delivery drivers in our local area are mad, they always just chuck the parcels I think!”

She added: “It was my mum's birthday presents, it took us two hours to find it as the note said it was left in a safe place, then about an hour to get a ladder from a neighbour and get it down!”

Heart.co.uk have contacted ASOS for comment.