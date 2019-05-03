ASOS customer left baffled as package is left on her roof by delivery driver

3 May 2019, 13:47

The ASOS shopper was shocked to find the package on a roof
The ASOS shopper was shocked to find the package on a roof. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

ASOS shopper Molly took to Twitter to share her shock.

One ASOS customer has been left confused after finding her delivery on the roof of a corrugated iron structure at her house.

Molly was given a note from the delivery driver saying that the package had been put in a “safe place”.

The shopper claims she spent to hours looking for where the package was, before finding it placed on the roof.

READ MORE: ASOS mocked for selling dress that looks like 'Cinderella rags'

Molly’s father, Jim, then had to find a ladder to get the package down.

Molly shared her shock over the delivery on Twitter, sharing a picture with the caption: “Mate WTF we've fully just had to get a ladder to get my parcel down from the roof.”

Molly told FEMAIL: “It was so crazy, the delivery drivers in our local area are mad, they always just chuck the parcels I think!”

She added: “It was my mum's birthday presents, it took us two hours to find it as the note said it was left in a safe place, then about an hour to get a ladder from a neighbour and get it down!”

Heart.co.uk have contacted ASOS for comment.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Baby pre-nups are a thing of the future as research shows they're becoming more popular

Parents are signing "baby-nup" contracts to divide chores

News

The mum-to-be argued that the dad's also need to bond with the baby

Mum divides internet by questioning if dads should be allowed to sleep over in maternity wards

News

The neon green bikini has raised some eyebrows

Shoppers slam online retailer Fashion Nova for selling a bikini containing ingredients that could cause CANCER
The bargain blinds have sent Ikea fans crazy

Ikea shoppers are going wild for these £3 blinds that fit any window
Parents can face fines and jail time if they take their children out of school for a holiday

Parents threatened with JAIL for taking their kids on holiday during term time

News

Trending on Heart

Lucy Fallon announced her departure from the show on Twitter

Who has left Coronation Street in 2019 and why did they quit?

TV & Movies

Lotan Carter is reportedly set to enter the villa

Love Island 2019: rumoured contestants, start date and gossip

TV & Movies

Big Little Lies returns for season two this summer

When is Big Little Lies season 2 released, who’s in the cast with Meryl Streep and Reese Witherspoon, and is there a trailer?

TV & Movies

Prince of Egypt Musical

The Prince of Egypt Musical is coming to the West End in 2020

Celebrities

Blake Lively reveals baby bump

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announce pregnancy as actress reveals baby bump

Celebrities