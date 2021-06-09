Balenciaga has designed a pair of Crocs with a stiletto heel

Balenciaga has teamed up with Crocs for a new design. Picture: Courtesy of Balenciaga/Getty Images

Crocs are back and Balenciaga has now given them a stiletto heel.

Crocs have divided the nation for years. While many of us love the comfort of slip-on shoes, others just can’t get over the unusual style.

Well, now Crocs have teamed up with Balenciaga to create a brand new design - and they have a stiletto heel.

The luxury fashion house has combined the classic resin shoe with an elevated heel and created them in a range of bright colours.

Balenciaga has teamed up with Crocs to create a pair of stilettos. Picture: Courtesy of Balenciaga

It has not yet been revealed how much the shoes cost as they won't be released until 2022.

But judging by the previous Balenciaga and Crocs collaborations - which cost a whopping £600 - we’re pretty sure they will set you back more than the £39.99 a regular pair costs.

The shoes were revealed last week during the designer’s Spring 2022 runway show titled ‘Clones’ and have been met by mixed reactions online.

Balenciaga is also released knee high crocs. Picture: Courtesy of Balenciaga

“I need those croc heels ASAP,” Tweeted one person, while another said: “Anyone with information on how to get the Balenciaga crocs will be rewarded handsomely,”

Another person disagreed: “I love crocs but a Balenciaga x Crocs collab is what we DON’T need.”

“Please don’t. This is painful,” commented someone else, maybe referring to the huge heel…

The same collection also includes knee-high Crocs which look like Wellington boots, with both styles to be sold at balenciaga.com and selfridges.com.

This isn’t the first time Balenciaga and Crocs have worked together and in 2017, Demna Gvasalia and Christopher Kane called the iconic footwear the 'world’s comfiest shoes'.

The collab then sold out before it even reached stores, with customers desperate to get their hands on a pair.

Demna told French Vogue at the time: “We were inspired by Crocs and we worked with them on a Balenciaga reinterpretation.

“Balenciaga x Crocs isn’t impossible, the question of taste is a very subjective value.

“We’ll see if this works in six months’ time in the stores.”