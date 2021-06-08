You can get a hanging egg chair big enough for two people this summer

You can soon buy a double hanging egg chair. Picture: Aldi/Getty Images

Aldi is selling a bigger version of their famous Hanging Egg Chair, perfect for the warm weather.

With summer finally arriving in the UK, Aldi is now launching an even bigger version of its famous hanging egg chair.

Their chairs sold out within minutes again this Spring, but now a brand new design will be sold by the budget supermarket.

The large hanging egg chair will be available to pre-order online from July 4 and costs £250, which is £100 more than the original hanging egg chair.

A new Aldi egg chair is coming out. Picture: Aldi

If you’re wondering whether it will fit in your garden or front room, it is approximately 220cm tall and 110cm wide.

Big enough for two people to squeeze one, it is designed in a rattan style with the seat of the chair suspended from a dark grey iron frame.

For added comfort, it also includes a large grey cushion and comes with a three year warranty.

If you can't wait until July to get your hands on an egg chair, there are plenty of others around at the moment too.

The new Aldi egg chair is out later this summer. Picture: Aldi

There is a single chair version from Argos for £250, or a bigger one from Wilkinsons for £552.

Briq is also selling a double-seater hanging egg chair which is £170 more expensive than Aldi's at £419, but it is very similar in style and design.

This comes after Aldi recently released a mini version of it’s Egg Chair for cats.

Made by natural hand woven wicker, it is supported by a metal frame and has a removable inner cushion.

The cat egg chair went on sale on Sunday (May 23), with hundreds of customers rushing to pre-order one for their pets.

They cost £34.99 and is available to purchase online, with the supermarket saying in a statement: "Following the popularity of its Hanging Egg Chair, Aldi has revealed a pet purrfect version of the chair.

“Pet lovers should be quick as once they're gone, they're gone."