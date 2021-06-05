World Gin Day 2021: Delicious bottles, cocktails and more ideal for gifting or enjoying at home

Check out these delicious gins for World Gin Day 2021. Picture: Getty

By Heart reporter

June 12th is World Gin Day, mark the day in style with one of these bottles, or cocktails... or cheesecakes!

Porters Gin

Porter's is a cold distilled gin from Aberdeen. Picture: Porter's

The Aberdeen-based distillery have made three delicious gins, London Dry gin - perfect for G&Ts or a martini - Tropical Old Tom and Orchard gin.

Tropical Old Tom has a classic juniper base lifted by exotic notes of passion fruit, guava and white tea, and is inspired by the recipes from the 18th and 19th Centuries.

Orchard Gin is the new expression and has an intense fruitiness from cold-distilling green apples and pears.

Where to buy: Porter’s Gin, from £31.95 a bottle

Jaisalmer Golden Sunset

Jaisalmer is distilled in the foothills of the Himalayas. Picture: Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin is triple-distilled and handcrafted in the foothills of the Himalayas at one of India’s oldest distilleries.

It uses a recipe that combines the ancient knowledge of herbs and spices, vibrant juniper berries and hand-picked botanicals from all four corners of India.

Incredibly aromatic, it's a gin you won't forget!

Ingredients:

50ml Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin

50ml Pineapple Juice

2.5ml Lime Juice (half a lime)

12.5ml Sugar Syrup

Teaspoon of Grated Fresh Turmeric

Pineapple leaf and dehydrated orange wheel or lime wheel to garnish

Method:

Shake ingredients with cubed ice and fine strain into a glass of cubed ice. Garnish with a pineapple leaf and dehydrated orange wheel or lime wheel.

Where to buy: Jaisalmer Indian Gin, £34.95, Master of Malt

Pleesecakes x Malfy bundle

Imagine bringing these out at your next picnic! Picture: Pleesecakes

With the perfect biscuit to cream cheese ratio and a generous dash of citrusy Malfy gin in each one, these boozy cheesecakes are ideal for picnics in the park, entertaining al fresco or for gifting gin-enthusiasts.

Each box includes three picture-perfect Rosa Pink Grapefruit flavoured cheesecakes and three Con Limone, alongside two 5cl bottles of Malfy gin.

Gin Rosa Pink Grapefruit: Digestive biscuit base with a mascarpone cheese filling and a Malfy Rosa pink grapefruit compote centre, topped with Malfy Rosa pink grapefruit jelly and garnished with elegant fresh flowers and gold leaf.

Con Limone: Digestive biscuit base with a mascarpone cheese filling and a Malfy Con Limone infused basil and lemon curd centre, topped with Malfy Con Limone jelly, micro basil and lemon julienne.

Where to buy: Pleesecakes, £30 with nationwide delivery and collection from Pleesecakes HQ in Redhill, Surrey