Banana bread tops the list of Brits favourite lockdown baked treats

Brits have ranked their favourite baked goods. Picture: Getty Images

The nations favourite lockdown bakes have been ranked - and the results might surprise you!

Whether it’s gooey chocolate brownies or a fresh loaf of bread, it seems like everyone has transformed into Mary Berry during lockdown.

But now new research has shown our favourite treat to make while we’re spending more time in the house - and the winner is banana bread.

Kitchen experts Kutchenhaus have revealed the results after they looked into the search trends of popular recipes to find out which ones we’re looking for the most.

And it’s not surprising banana bread is top of the list, as recipes for this sweet snack have increased by a whopping 525% since lockdown started, and 567% since the beginning of March.

Brits have been baking more brownies. Picture: Getty Images

If that wasn’t enough proof, photos of banana bread have been posted over 45,000 times on Instagram and over 900 banana bread recipes have been posted online in the UK this month alone.

Read More: Genius hack reveals we've been closing cereal boxes the wrong way our entire lives

Elsewhere on the list, the iconic cheese and bean melt is also proving popular, probably due to the fact Greggs is currently closed.

Chocolate lovers have also been whipping up fresh brownies with a 317% increase since lockdown, and over 85,400 photos on Instagram in April.

If you fancy something more sweet, search around carrot cake has risen 150% since the lockdown was announced, and 525% since the beginning of March, while some lower on the list include cookies, hot cross buns and sausage rolls.

The top tear of lockdown bakes. Picture: KutchenHaus

Bread is also popular, with pizza dough and sourdough making the list, and fresh loaves have been posted on Instagram over 8,300 times since lockdown.

This comes after This Morning’s Phil Vickery revealed how you can make your very own homemade bread when the supermarket shelves are running low.

Using just a few key ingredients, this warm, crispy loaf will keep your household going for, at least a few days and is perfect with a leftover soup or some simple cheese on toast.

Check out the full recipe here.

We’ve also put together a list of the best mug cake recipes which can be made in less than five minutes.

Now Read: Parents rave over bizarre hack which keeps bread fresh days after sell by date using celery