'Baby bangs' are 2019's hottest hair trend... but would you cut your fringe this short?

Emma Roberts cut her fringe short last year. Picture: Getty

How to pull of 'baby bangs': short fringes are the biggest hair trend predicted for 2019... but we aren't convinced

'Baby bangs' - the hairstyle many of us sported in our preteen years after a regretful night of experimentally trying to cut our own hair - is making a comeback. And people have very mixed feelings about it.

The short fringe style is apparently going to be the hottest hair trend of 2019 - would YOU have enough courage to face the chop?

Made popular by celebs like Kaia Gerber - who recently sported the style on the Prada's SS19 runway - many experts have predicted the haircut will be soon be everywhere.

Kaia Gerber sported the style at the Prada SS19 show. Picture: Getty

Emma Roberts showed off her 'baby bangs' last year. Picture: Getty

Twitter exploded when American Horror Story star Emma Roberts debuted her new hairstyle last year. People were quick to comment their shock at her decision to cut her fringe short.

One person wrote: "What the heck Emma Roberts."

Another added: "American Horror Story: Emma Roberts' Hair".

A third said: "Emma Roberts is me when I lock myself in the bathroom at 3am and emotionally cut my hair".

Another tweeted: "Emma Roberts new haircut is like what everyone is afraid they’ll look like if they get bangs".

