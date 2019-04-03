Four brilliant bronzers that will guarantee a natural, sun-kissed glow

By Nicola Bonn

The right bronzer can light up your face and give you a glow that will have people asking what your secret is. Our beauty expert Nicola Bonn shares some of the best.

In the 90's I looked like an Oompa Loompa. The amount of orange tinged bronzer that I used to pile on my face was in retrospect quite shocking, but I couldn't get enough. The more bronzer I wore the better I felt.

These days I've learnt that used with care (and a less is more approach), a bronzer really can be a girl's best friend and make you look healthy whilst giving the rest of your makeup a lift.

I've gathered up some of my favourite bronzers for you. These little beauties will give you a gorgeous, natural glow.

Soleil Tan de Chanel. Picture: press/brand

Soleil Tan de Chanel

It's not cheap but Soleil Tan de Chanel ticks all the boxes. It looks beautiful (good enough to eat), is just the right shade of tan with no sparkly bits, blends beautifully and it also lasts for ages.

There are so many ways that you can use this product. For a really natural "sun-kissed" look, lightly blend it onto the bridge of your nose, your temples, forehead, chin and upper cheekbones (all the places the sun would naturally hit you).

You can also apply it under or over foundation or even mix it with your moisturiser and apply to your body.

I love the consistency of this product too. It is velvety and really blendable with a gorgeous matte finish.

You can buy Soleil Tan de Chanel here for £40

Chantecaille Radiance Gel Bronzer. Picture: press/brand

Chantecaille Radiance Gel Bronzer

This is the most brilliant tanning product. It may come out as a scary looking brown liquid, but once you blend this gel onto your face it gives a beautiful, natural, sun-kissed glow.

I love how easy it is as well. I literally apply my base, squirt a bit of the gel bronzer into my hands, rub them together and then pat onto my skin and blend with my fingers. It's always really surprising how natural the results are.

You can buy the Chantecaille Radiance Gel Bronzer (travel size) here for £36

NYX Bronzer. Picture: press/brand

Matte Bronzer by NYX Cosmetics

I love the fact that this bronzer is only £8. It is just as good (if not better) as some of its far more expensive counterparts.

It doesn't go on too intensely so you can build it up as much or as little as you'd like and it has a fab matte finish. I also like the fact that it is blendable and is free from orange undertones. A really nice product for a great price!

Buy NYX Bronzer here for £8

Benefit Hoola. Picture: press/brand

Benefit Hoola

I love the fact that Benefit Hoola now comes in 4 different shades. This is such a cult beauty product and most of the people I know who wear this have done for as long as they can remember.

This is another one that is sparkle free, blends really well and I love that it comes in a cute little box with a brush so that it's easily transportable. I recently interviewed Anna Whitehouse and this is her go to bronzer.

Buy Hoola here for £26

