Illamasqua Nude Collection: Cruelty free brand reveals new marble highlighter
5 April 2019, 07:09 | Updated: 5 April 2019, 08:56
The British brand is launching a new range of nudes on April 12 - and it's far more than just 50 shades of beige.
Illamasqua's new Nude Collection might surprise you - it's vibrant, metallic and very shiny.
The British beauty brand will release their new collection in Selfridge on April 12 before it is stocked worldwide - and there's good reason why make-up fans are counting down the days until they can get hold of it.
The 19-piece collection - priced between £16 and £38 - combines key colour and texture trends with a range of different shades; from lipsticks in the palest beige to a deep dark chocolate, and eyeshadow palettes made up of exquisite jewel tones and browns.
But the real excitement is surrounding their Beyond Powder, which has been given its first update in a decade for a new limited edition 'Risque' line.
Risque is a baked marbleized highlighter that adds a warm glow to the skin with deep rose undertones that will flatter and enhance any skintone.