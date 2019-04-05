Illamasqua Nude Collection: Cruelty free brand reveals new marble highlighter

The new collection features incredible baked highlighters suitable for all skin tones. Picture: Illamasqua

By Emma Gritt

The British brand is launching a new range of nudes on April 12 - and it's far more than just 50 shades of beige.

Illamasqua's new Nude Collection might surprise you - it's vibrant, metallic and very shiny.

The British beauty brand will release their new collection in Selfridge on April 12 before it is stocked worldwide - and there's good reason why make-up fans are counting down the days until they can get hold of it.

The 19-piece collection - priced between £16 and £38 - combines key colour and texture trends with a range of different shades; from lipsticks in the palest beige to a deep dark chocolate, and eyeshadow palettes made up of exquisite jewel tones and browns.

This limited edition eyeshadow palette is £38. Picture: Illamasqua

The Risque Beyond Powder is already thrilling beauty fans. Picture: Illamasqua

But the real excitement is surrounding their Beyond Powder, which has been given its first update in a decade for a new limited edition 'Risque' line.

Risque is a baked marbleized highlighter that adds a warm glow to the skin with deep rose undertones that will flatter and enhance any skintone.