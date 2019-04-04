Pat McGrath's Mothership has landed in Selfridges and it's out of this world

By Nicola Bonn

Pat McGrath has launched at Selfridges. Picture: Nicola Bonn

Pat McGrath is one of the best makeup artists in the world. Today her incredible makeup collection landed in Selfridges and as our Beauty Expert Nicola Bonn reports, the products definitely live up to the hype.

Pat McGrath. Picture: Nicola Bonn

Pat McGrath is an icon in the beauty world (she was awarded an MBE by the Queen and has been called the most influential makeup artist in the world by Anna Wintour) so when I found myself standing next to her as she excitedly swiped her matte lipsticks on my hand this morning, I was very excited indeed.

As she spoke about her collection, beauty journalists, photographers and film crews crowded round her as if she was Lady Gaga. Pat is the biggest superstar in the beauty world and her three month takeover of the Corner Shop at Selfridges on Oxford Street is one of the most show-biz and utterly fabulous things I have seen in a long time. (I particularly loved the huge gold lips that were hanging from the ceiling).

Up until now, the only way you could buy Pat's products in the UK was via net-a-porter.com but now you can actually try the entire collection in the company of brilliant makeup artists who can guide you every step of the way.

Here are some of my very favourite products:

Pat McGrath Highlighter Duo. Picture: press/brand

Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighting Trio

This trio of highlighters is a thing of beauty. In fact, it's so beautiful that I might just look at it and never use it. (Only joking)

It's hard to put into words how these highlighters look on the skin but they're almost ethereal. I imagine that if fairies wore makeup they might for example choose the Iridescent Pink highlighter. It is glittery and the colours are reminiscent of a bubble as it floats towards the sun.

The Bronze Nectar is also beautiful on the cheekbones giving you a healthy, sparkly glow. You can also can combine all three colours in the palette to create just the right shade of highlighter for you.

Buy the Sublime Highlighting Trio for £45 here

Pat McGrath Lipstick. Picture: Nicola Bonn

MatteTrance Lipstick

I absolutely love Pat's matte lipsticks. They go on like velvet and you get a huge amount of pigment with one application. They feel really comfy on the lips and yet don't budge for hours.

My favourite shade is Elon 2 which is a gorgeous coral red. It brightens up your face, makes your teeth look sparkly and suits all skin shades.

You can buy the Matte Trance Lipsticks here for £35

Pat McGrath Liquid Liner. Picture: press/brand

Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner:

I've used A LOT of liquid liners in my time having sported a feline flick pretty much since I was 18. This one is up there with the very best. The pen part is just the right length and it goes on really effortlessly. (It glides whereas a lot of other similar products are a bit jolty if you know what I mean?). The nature of the pen means that you can create both thick and thin lines depending on your taste.

You can buy the Liquid Eyeliner here for £26

Pat McGrath Launch. Picture: Nicola Bonn

If you do find yourself near Selfridges it's definitely worth taking a peep, if only for the spectacle. Pat's takeover of the Corner Shop @ Selfridges Oxford Street will be in situ for the next three months.

