Four ways to cheat yourself to great legs... without using fake tan

These products will get you feeling more confident about getting your legs out, says Heart's Beauty Expert. Picture: Heart

By Nicola Bonn

Not everyone likes getting their legs out at this time of year, but these products can take away the need for fake tan or tights.

When it comes to fake tan, I am a total novice - and regardless of what brand I use, I always end up with a streaks and dark patches.

Like many lovers of a 'suntan from a bottle', the only times that fake tan works for me is when I use it on my face or I pay a professional to do it for me..

The area that can most benefit from a spritz of fake tan, the legs, are also often the hardest part to do well - and sadly also the body part that can cause untold anxiety when the sun comes out.

Read more: Best fake tans for 2019 from Bondi Sands to Bali Body

Personally, despite wishing I could say I was body confident, I'm never 100 per cent about getting my legs out. They're pale, scarred from unceremoniously digging out ingrown hairs, and I have also started to notice a few little thread veins making an enthusiastic appearance.

But there are genius products that aren't fake tan that can help you feel more confident about flashing your pins - leg make-up.

If applied correctly, these products can give your legs a lovely flash of colour, cover up anything that needs covering up and don't come off on your clothing.

Vita Liberata Body Blur

This product is half-tan half leg make-up it covers blemishes and makes them glow. Picture: Heart

This do it all product can be used all over your body as well as your face, but I choose to massage it onto my legs with a tanning mitt.

It's like a tanning/foundation hybrid and as well as giving your legs colour, it covers blemishes and makes them glow. It also won't stain your clothes.

Ingredients wise, it contains aloe vera and shea butter and as long as you blend it quickly (it's pretty quick drying) will give your legs a beautiful finish.

Buy for £32.50 here

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Lotion

This bargain buy gives the appearance of wearing (really nice) tights. Picture: Heart

This is a cheaper version of the Vita Liberata and does a similar job, giving your legs the appearance of wearing (really nice) tights.

It is light, non-greasy, water-resistant and blends on really easily with a tanning-mitt.

£13.95 here

This Works Perfect Legs Skin Miracle

This product is packed full of additional ingredients that help with bruising and other blemishes. Picture: Heart

This product has a lighter consistency than the previous two and is a tinted serum rather than having the consistency of a light foundation.

It gives your legs a lovely tint of caramel and does go some way to blurring out bruises and veins etc but not as effectively as the Vita Liberata and Sally Hansen products.

What I do love is the addition of skin-loving the ingredients including Vitamin C, E and arnica for bruising.

If you want a product that will give your legs a lovely wash of colour and will benefit them in the long term, this might be the one for you.

Buy for £38 here

MAC Studio Face and Body

This is a favourite of beauty bloggers and make-up artists. Picture: Heart

According to makeup artist Cher Webb, this is a real back-stage beauty staple with models having it blended it onto their legs and bodies to give them a lovely, flawless finish when they go on the catwalk.

I love using this both on my face and bod. It's light, really bendable and lasts for 8 hours. It's less of a tanning product but if you are using it on your legs, you can always choose a darker shade. Just make sure you blend it well.

Buy for £26 here

Listen to Outspoken Beauty

Find all the latest beauty news on Nicola's Instagram here and give The Outspoken Beauty Podcast a download here