Affordable 'liquid nose jobs' that take just 15 MINUTES are the latest cosmetic beauty craze

5 April 2019, 15:13

Nose filler is the latest cosmetic procedure craze (stock image)
A 'Liquid nose job' is a non-surgical cosmetic procedure rapidly growing in popularity due to its affordability. Here's everything you need to know

Non-surgical nose jobs or 'nose-fillers' that take just 15 minutes are rapidly growing in popularity due to their affordability and relative low-risk compared to going under the knife.

Read more: Microneedling: The gory procedure that banishes fine lines and plumps skin

The procedure can take as little as 15 minutes, and can reduce the appearance of bumps in the nose by injecting filler to change the shape.

How much does nose filler cost?

One of the main reasons people are increasingly drawn to the procedure is because they're considerably more affordable than rhinoplasty surgery.

Depending on which practice you visit, nose fillers can cost between £385 and £800. A surgical nose job will cost between £4500 and £7000.

The procedure is considerably more affordable than rhinoplasty (stock image)
How long does the nose filler procedure take?

Another reason why people are so keen on getting nose filler is because it's so quick - the procedure can take as little as 15 minutes.

What are the side effects of nose filler?

The procedure may cause swelling and bruising around the nose, but shouldn't cause any major issues. Remember to always make sure you're getting it done by a reputable practitioner.

What are the main benefits of nose filler?

Dr Naomi McCullum, founder of The Manse Clinic in Australia, told Femail: "It can be much more precise than surgical rhinoplasty and is often used to improve defects after surgical rhinoplasty."

