Model reveals how she does easy at-home lash lift with a hairdryer

1 May 2020, 14:27

Miranda showed her followed the easy hack
Miranda showed her followed the easy hack. Picture: TikTok

The TikTok user's video has gone everywhere, and fellow beauty lovers are obsessed with the easy look.

A beauty lover has posted her rather strange yet effective hack to give herself dramatic eyelashes at home - similar to the effects of a lash lift.

Taking to TikTok, user Miranda shared her genius tip that requires nothing more than a hairdryer to work.

READ MORE: Genius wadrobe space-saving hack will save up to a third of space for your clothes

Captioning her video, she writes: “MASCARA HACK! NO falsies, NO eyelash curler, just a blow dryer! Let me know if it works for you too.”

In the video, Miranda begins by apply a layer of mascara to her top lash line, opting for Benefit’s Roller Lash mascara - a great choice even if we do say so ourselves.

She then takes a hairdyer and using the cool setting only, blasts the upper lash with cool air for a few seconds.

Miranda's lashes look incredible
Miranda's lashes look incredible. Picture: TikTok

The result leaves her lashes looking long, luscious and defined with fellow TikTok users seriously impressed with the trick.

Attracting over 2 million views already, the video's got over 423k likes and thousands of comments.

Commenting on the video, one wrote: “I love this!!”

“Bruh, gonna try this”, agreed another, with a third writing, “Now that’s a tock!”

