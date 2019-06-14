You can now buy shield to protect your eyelashes and make-up in the shower

14 June 2019, 14:31 | Updated: 14 June 2019, 14:32

The shower shield will save your make-up and eyelashes
The shower shield will save your make-up and eyelashes. Picture: Getty/ShowrShield

The 'SHOWRSHIELD' will protect your face from the water while you shower

Anyone who's ever felt the pain of doing their make-up, taking a quick shower to freshen up before heading out, only to get their face ruined by the water despite their best efforts will be delighted to know that someone's invented a product to put a stop to that nightmare.

The 'SHOWRSHIELD' ensures that the water doesn't reach your face - so will leave make-up and false eyelashes untouched.

The SHOWRSHIELD costs just £11
The SHOWRSHIELD costs just £11. Picture: SHOWRSHIELD

And it's affordable, too!

The gadget costs just $14.95 (£11.77), and works by being attached to the head with a piece of velcro.

Sheridan Elle, who founded SHOWRSHIELD, said: "I started this company after standing in the shower countless times using my hands as a makeshift shield in an attempt to protect my previously applied makeup (that took me a considerable amount of time and not to mention money to apply) from getting ruined.

"It quickly became part of my beauty regime and saves me countless times when i'm in a rush or just want a shortcut in getting ready."

She added: "It works great for the aftercare and maintenance of recent facial surgery, microblading, and eyelash extensions. Taking care of your procedures post-operation is not only critical but also something that should be done with ease and worry free when healing."

You can purchase the shield in either pink or black. Click here to visit the website.

