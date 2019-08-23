This £13 silk pillowcase claims to stop you getting frizzy hair and wrinkles

This silk pillow could be the answer to your frizzy hair. Picture: Getty Images/Makeup Box Ldn

By Naomi Bartram

These Morning Glamour silk pillowcases could stop your hair frizzing this summer.

If you’re suffering from some serious hair frizz thanks to the recent humid weather, don’t fret because there could be a simple solution.

You might have tried all the hair oils and de-tanglers on the market, it turns out your pillowcase may actually be to blame.

While most of us sleep on standard cotton sheets, Morning Glamour have now claimed we should all be using silk pillowcases instead.

The bedding company state that cotton is more absorbent than ultra smooth fabrics, which means they draw out all the moisture from your hair and skin.

Morning Glamour are selling a floral silk pillowcase. Picture: makeupbox-ldn.co.uk

Hailing their pillow cases “wrinkle-preventing and gentle-on-hair”, the smoother surface is said to stop hair from snapping or getting tangled during the night.

As well as keeping frizz at bay, the silk is also said to reduce wrinkles and fine lines which form over time.

Rather than rubbing on skin as you move around in your sleep, it glides across your face and keeps in the moisture, making those deep creases you wake up with a thing of the past.

And you can pick one up for just £12.99 or a pack of two comes in at £24.99.

Morning Glamour’s website explains: “Satin pillowcases provides a smoother surface for your hair strands, which reduces matting, breakage, tangling and snagging.

“Satin pillowcases are non-absorbent, helping your skin maintain maximum moisture.

“It also prevents wrinkles, allowing you to wake up with smooth, clear and flawless skin every morning.

“As you age, the “sleep” wrinkles that develop overnight do not disappear as quickly as they once did.

“This is especially important because those “sleep wrinkles” that develop overnight might become permanent as we age.”

If that wasn’t enough, Morning Glamour also claims their bedding can help keep you cool during the night.

While the company is based in the US, you can buy their pillowcases in a range of amazing colours and patterns on Amazon or makeupbox-ldn.co.uk.