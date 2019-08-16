Urban Decay's new Naked Honey eyeshadow pallet is about to drop

Urban Decay have launched their new Honey palette. Picture: Urban Decay

Urban Decay's NAKED Honey is about to be released, and we can't wait to get our hands on the brand's latest eyeshadow palette.

The signature palette - which is also available in Cherry and Heat - is one of Urban Decay's best-selling products, and the latest is a collection of golden-brown shades.

Its 12 shades are all brand-new, and are a mixture of matte and shimmery - as is standard in NAKED palettes.

There are 12 brand-new shades in the palette. Picture: Urban Decay

The palette launched on 13 September, and will cost £42.

Lizzo was recently announced as the face of Urban Decay, and has been teasing the palette on her Instagram.

She wrote: "BABYS FIRST MAKEUP CAMPAIGN- IM #PRETTYDIFFRENT I LOVE MY WIDE FACE, HIGH CHEEKBONES AND DOUBLE CHIN! IM A BAD BITCH IN MY @URBANDECAYCOSMETICS!!! WHAT MAKES YOU PRETTY DIFFERENT??? #UDPARTNER".

