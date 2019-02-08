This is why you should always sleep with the bedroom door shut

Firefighters have issued a chilling warning to the public to always sleep with the door closed (stock image). Picture: Getty

Firefighters have shared a chilling warning about the reason why you shouldn't keep your door open while you sleep

Firefighters in America have issued a warning to people that they should always sleep with the door open at night - for a very chilling reason.

Fire Marshal's Office for New Fairfield, Connecticut, posted two photographs of a recent house fire that highlight why it's so important to not leave your door open while you sleep.

The same door is seen in both photographs, but one side of it is completely damaged by the fire and the other unscathed - indicating how much protection a door can give people in the event of a fire in their homes.

The side facing away from the fire was undamaged. Picture: The Fire Marshal's Office for New Fairfield

The side facing the fire was severely damaged. Picture: The Fire Marshal's Office for New Fairfield

The firefighters wrote alongside the pictures: "This morning members of New Fairfield’s Fire Departments along with mutual aid departments responded to a residential structure fire.

"The homeowners and family dog are all doing well.

"The photos below are a great example of the importance of keeping bedroom doors closed while sleeping.

"The door pictured in both photos is a hollow core door to a bedroom. While the front of the door is severely damaged the closed door protected the bedroom and its contents.

Firefighters have urged parents to persuade their kids to close their doors at night (stock image). Picture: Getty

"If this were an occupied bedroom the closed door could have saved a life.'

A fire department in New York also followed it up with: "As a parent it’s hard to convince little kids to sleep with the door closed, they always want it open just a little.

"I do a lot of fire prevention at schools, so one thing I try and stress to the kids is, how important it is to sleep with the doors closed.

"See the pictures below to see what a difference closed doors can make."

