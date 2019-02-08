Outrage as mother-in-law 'changes baby's name' as mum recovers from C-section

A US mum has spoken of her fury at finding her mother in law had given her baby a name she hated while she was asleep

A mum has revealed that her mother-in-law changed her newborn baby's name while she was recovering from a C-section, and managed to convince her son and father of the baby that she would 'get over it'.

The anonymous American mum wrote on Slate.com that she had been asleep after having the operation, and that her mother-in-law had changed the newborn's name to one that he knew she hated.

"Apparently his mother guilt-tripped him into doing this while I was asleep after my emergency C-section.

"She tried to convince him to give our son a first name that I very much hated, saying that I would 'get mad, but get over it'."

She added that the son didn't allow his mother to change the first name as that would be a 'bit much', but that he did allow her to change the middle name from Finley to Finlay - as his mother thought the latter was 'more masculine'.

Shockingly, the mum also reveals that her husband was 'too scared' to tell her what his mother had done.

"He just let me keep believing for two months that our son’s middle name was spelled Finley when it legally isn’t!", she said.

She only discovered what he'd done when the baby was two months old and she was filing away his birth certificate.

The mum added: "His mother has always been a manipulator and I have always known she doesn’t like me.

"But she blatantly disrespected me and the name my husband and I had chosen for our son."

