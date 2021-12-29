Boy who saved sister from dog attack has dreams fulfilled as he visits Spider-Man set

29 December 2021, 12:52

Bridger and his family got to meet Tom Holland and Zendaya as they filmed the new Spider-Man film
Bridger and his family got to meet Tom Holland and Zendaya as they filmed the new Spider-Man film. Picture: Instagram/Robert Walker, JD/ nicolenoelwalker
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The seven-year-old boy got to take part in a stunt with Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

A young boy who saved his sister from a dog attack has seen his dreams come true as he was invited onto the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The boy, seven-year-old Bridger, went viral last year after his aunt shared the shocking details of the moment he stood between his sister and a charing dog.

The injuries he sustained on his face resulted in a total of 90 stitches.

The young hero's story reached many stars in the Marvel Universe, including Ironman's Robert Downey Jr, Captain America's Chris Evans and Spider-Man's Tom Holland.

After hearing Bridger's incredible story, Tom Holland promised the little boy he could come and watch some of the filming of the new Spider-Man film, and now that No Way Home is out, the family have released the heartwarming pictures from the visit.

Bridger got to meet Tom Holland and Zendaya on the set of the film, and even took part in a stunt with Spider-Man.

Sharing pictures of the visit on his Instagram page, Bridger's father wrote: "Remember when @tomholland2013 promised Bridger he could come to the filming of Spider-Man? He delivered!

"First, a huge thank you to Tom, @harryholland64, @zendaya, and the entire Marvel/Sony cast and crew for this dream-come-true adventure.

"When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the 'curtain was pulled back' that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. The opposite was true! Tom, Zendaya, Harry, @lifeisaloha, @tonyrevolori, and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars.

"They don’t just act the part of friendly neighbourhood heroes - that’s what they truly are."

Bridger's dad went on to say that the look on his kids' faces was "priceless" when they first saw Tom in his full costume.

He went on in the caption: "A short time later, Tom and Zendaya came over. I will never forget the grace and kindness they showed our children. Zendaya immediately approached my teenage daughter and told her how much she loved her nails.

"I don’t know if she will ever know how much that simple act means to me - to see my sweet daughter light up with self-confidence and joy.

"Harry Holland was our personal guide throughout the day - and all I can say is his parents (@dommoholland and @nikkihollandphotography) must be so proud. Such a gentleman and genuinely good person. I cannot imagine there are more humble and gracious young men in all of Hollywood than the Holland boys."

He also shared a video of the moment Bridger got to take Zendaya's place in a stunt with Tom, meaning the young boy could fly with his hero.

You can keep up to date with Bridger and his family's journey on their YouTube page Bridger Buddies.

