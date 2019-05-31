What date is Brighton Pride 2019, what events are happening and where to buy tickets?

Brighton Pride will be returning this summer. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

It was recently announced that Kylie Minogue will be headlining Brighton's Pride this year.

Brighton Pride is one of the biggest LGBT+ events in the country and this year it’s set to be even more amazing.

The incredible weekend will see thousands of people from all over the world march through the streets of Brighton with huge floats in tow asking for equality.

In 2018, more than 400,000 turned out for the colourful party in Preston Park which was headlined by Britney Spears. While the park has also seen performances from international stars such as Jess Glynne, Ella Eyre, Years & Years, Paloma Faith and Boy George.

But with 2019’s parade fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know about Brighton Pride 2019.

Brighton Pride is celebrating a special anniversary. Picture: Getty Images

What date is Brighton Pride 2019?

This year's huge event will be held on Saturday 3rd August and Sunday 4th August.

The first ever gay demonstration in the city was held in 1972, by The Sussex Gay Liberation Front (SGLF) and a full pride march followed in July 1973.

Pride returned in 1991 with the first contemporary parade taking place a year later where it started to grow massively in size with the support of pubs, clubs and drag artists.

What events are happening?

There are three main events taking place across Pride weekend which include the Parade, Pride Festival in Preston Park on the Saturday and LoveBN1 Fest on Sunday.

Pride Parade

The parade itself usually sees more than 300,000 people pouring onto the city’s streets to watch the carnival of colour make its way from the Hove Lawns to the main Pride festival site.

The parade is set to be even bigger this year. Picture: Getty

This year is even more poignant as it’s the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that ignited the Pride movement in New York - so look out for the 50m Rainbow Flag.

Pride Festival in Preston Park

This ticketed event takes place in Preston Park and this year will see LGBTQ Icon Kylie Minogue headline the show.

In her first ever full UK Pride performance, Kylie is promising to bring a special show to celebrate the anniversary, while Clean Bandit and Fleur East are also playing.

There's also a DIVA dance tent, cabaret show and much, much more.

LoveBN1 Fest

LoveBN1Fest is also held in Preston Park and features a main stage hosting some incredible artists.

Around the park you’ll also find circus acts, performance artists, cabaret shows, dance tents and a Street food village.

Where to buy tickets?

It’s totally free to show your support on the packed out pavements of Brighton and Hove during the parade, but tickets to see Kylie Minogue and attend LoveBN1Fest can be bought on the Pride website HERE!

The first and second release tickets for Kylie have now sold out but the final release prices are between £37.50 and £42.50.

Earlybird LoveBN1Fest tickets are still available at £34.95 and you can also pick up tickets for the afterparties around the city.