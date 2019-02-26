Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester for first concert since One Love Manchester

Ariana Grande performing at the One Love Manchester concert in 2017. Picture: PA

By Alice Westoby

The 25-year-old singer will be performing at Manchester Pride this summer for her first concert in the North West city since 2017.

Ariana Grande has announced her first performance in Manchester since the One Love Manchester fundraiser concert.

She organised the One Love Manchester gig in honour of the 22 people who lost their lives during the terror attack at her concert on 22nd May 2017 at Manchester Arena.

Ariana Grande performing with Chris Martin from Coldplay at One Love Manchester. Picture: PA

Now the 25-year-old Thank U, Next singer is returning to the city to headline the annual Manchester Pride festival on Saturday 24th August.

Announcing the news on Twitter the singer said: "manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride. my heart. i cant wait to see u and i love u so so much."

manchester babes, i’m so thrilled to be headlining pride. my heart. i cant wait to see u and i love u so so much. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 25, 2019

She then Tweeted a simple emoji of a bee, a symbol that has always been synonymous with Manchester representing it's hard working population since the Industrial Revolution but has become an icon of hope for the city since the attacks.

Ariana even has a bee tattoo to honour the victims of the attack of whom most were fans of her music and had been attending her concert.

How can I get tickets for Manchester Pride?

There are a variety of different ticket options for Manchester Pride weekend but if you want to make sure you can see Ariana Grande then you will need to purchase a Rainbow Pass for the day which is priced at £37.95 or £70.95 for the entire weekend.

They can be purchased here on the official Manchester Pride website.