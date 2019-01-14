Britain’s first transgender family reveals son, 5, is also transitioning

Greg and Jody Rogers reveal the abuse they have received from neighbours. Picture: Daily Record

Jody and Greg Rogers have revealed the level of trolling and abuse they have received in their home town of Glasgow since they became Britain's first transgender family.

Britain's first two-generational transgender family have revealed how they have been 'shunned' since they revealed their five-year-old son is transitioning.

Jayden Rogers was born a boy and lives with step-dad Greg, 27, who was born a woman and mum, Jody, 21.

They have suffered insults both online and at the hands of their neighbours in their home in Glasgow including even being reported to social services.

Greg Rogers transitioned when he was 16 years old having been born female. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the Daily Record, Greg defended claims that the couple have been 'encouraging' Jayden in his transition to become a girl.

He said: “We’ve had people saying we’re using Jayden for attention and that she just wants to be a girl because I changed sex."

“It’s ridiculous. Jayden knows nothing about my past. She just knows me as dad.”

Jayden is apparently "adamant she is a girl" and enjoys dressing up as Princess Anna from the Disney film, Frozen.

Greg continued: “They say it’s cruel we let her wear a dress but is it not more cruel to do nothing when you’ve got a kid who’s so adamant she’s a girl she’s ripping her hair off and banging her head off the walls?”

Despite anonymous reports to social workers mum Jody has revealed that they have taken no action and "see Jayden is well looked after and have no concerns."

She said: "All we want is Jayden to be happy and proud of who she is, whatever that might be.”

Jayden's pleas to become a girl came following an operation to correct her hearing. Previous to the op she struggled to communicate and when it was over she immediately told her parents how much she wanted to become a girl.

Greg said: "She developed speech and immediately started saying, 'I hate wearing boys’ clothes and everything about being a boy'."

"At first, we thought it was probably just a phase but it’s been consistent ever since.She is adamant she’s a girl."

The couple revealed that Jayden is now on a waiting list for counselling at a Young People's Gender Service in Glasgow which she will have for the next few years as she is too young for hormone treatment.