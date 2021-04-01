This California winery will pay you £7K a month to live there rent free and drink wine

Love wine? Well, we think you'll like this job! Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

If you love wine, sunshine, and not paying rent for a year then we've got the job for you.

A winery in California is adding a new definition to the term 'dream job' as they start to advertise for a new role.

California's Murphy-Goode Winery, located in Healdsburg's Sonoma Wine Country, is looking for someone to move to their site, live rent-free and get paid an eye-watering $10,000 (£7,233) per month.

Oh, and you get to learn all about wine!

READ MORE: Brits could continue remote working as Government look to bring in a 'legal right to work from home'

The job includes a year rent-free and a £7,000 per month salary. Picture: Getty

Applications for this once-in-a-lifetime position have opened, and only have 12 weeks left until they close.

On their website, Murphy-Goode Winery explains that this job will "catapult you into the wine stratosphere".

They write: "Have you always wanted to live in breathtaking Sonoma Wine Country…with a $10,000 per month salary, and rent free for a year?

"Looking for a change in your career and to pursue your passion? Do words like Cabernet, Rosé, and Chardonnay just roll off your tongue?"

Imagine waking up here every morning. Picture: Getty

They explain that the first 90 days of the job will see you shadowing their winemaker Dave Ready Jr and "exploring all aspects of the harvest".

They say that from there they will work with you and your passions to help you choose the path in the wine business you want to focus on.

The job will be tailored to you and your interests around vineyards. Picture: Getty

You can apply for this dream role on their website by sending them in a 30-90 second video of yourself.

READ NOW: You can get paid £1000 to be a ‘bed tester' and stay in 5-star hotels