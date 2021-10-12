Center Parcs cancel all firework displays to protect wildlife

12 October 2021, 11:39

Center Parcs are marking Bonfire Night very differently this year
Center Parcs are marking Bonfire Night very differently this year. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Center Parcs have decided to ditch their famous firework displays in a bid to help protect their local wildlife and the forests.

Center Parcs has announced they will be cancelling firework displays across all their parks this winter.

This decision has been made by the holiday company in a bid to help protect the wildlife and woodlands which surround each of their sites.

Bosses at Center Parcs said in a statement that their decision was made due to the stress and anxiety fireworks can cause to wildlife, household pets and some of the guests, as well as the environmental issues they can cause.

Each Center Parcs site is surrounded by around 400 acres of natural woodland, home to deer, badgers, ducks, hedgehogs, red squirrels and more.

Center Parcs have cancelled all firework displays across their sites
Center Parcs have cancelled all firework displays across their sites. Picture: Getty

Not only do fireworks cause stress to animals due to the sound and bright lights, but they can also damage their hearing.

This is according to Animal Ethics, who explain that birds can even die from fright from the sound emitted by fireworks.

Hedgehogs are among the animals living in Center Parcs' surrounding forest
Hedgehogs are among the animals living in Center Parcs' surrounding forest. Picture: Getty

Not only are fireworks harmful to animals, but the environment as well.

Scientists have explained that when a firework goes off, it releases smoke and gases into the air, including carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen – three greenhouse gases which cause climate change.

Each Center Parcs site is surrounded by around 400 acres of natural woodland
Each Center Parcs site is surrounded by around 400 acres of natural woodland. Picture: Getty

The statement from Center Parcs reads: "In line with our commitment to protecting our forests and wildlife, we’ve made the decision not to bring back our firework displays at Center Parcs. Whilst fireworks are beautiful, they can cause stress and anxiety to wildlife, household pets and some of our guests, and can be damaging to the local environment.

"We know that fireworks have traditionally been an important part of the festive experience here at Center Parcs, so this winter we’re lighting up the forest with a brand-new Enchanted Light Trail instead – and you can visit as often as you like."

The holiday company will be going ahead with other festive plans over Christmas, however, which should prove a hit with visitors.

From November 8 to Christmas Eve, the parks will be transformed into 'winter wonderlands' complete with forest festive fayres, Santa's woodland village as well as a light trail throughout the woodland villages.

