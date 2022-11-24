Woman divides opinion after showing off her ‘Gonkified’ festive stairs

It's time for the Gonks to come out! Picture: Get your Gonk on / Facebook

By Claire Blackmore

With Christmas cheer beginning to spread, these curious little creatures will be popping up everywhere.

Gonk fans have gone wild for a woman's festive stairs, which feature a Scandinavian gnome on every single step.

Debbie Parker, who is a proud member or the 'Get your Gonk on!' Facebook group, shared her adorable arrangement with fellow Gonk admirers online – and they went crazy for the Christmas idea.

Captioning a photo of her carpeted stairs lined with pink, blue, grey and beige hobgoblins, she exclaimed: "Just had to gonkify the stairs after seeing other peoples!"

The sweet snap was met with excitement from thousands of Gonk enthusiasts, garnering over 5,000 likes and almost 8,000 comments.

Debbie posted her proud decorations on Facebook group 'Get your Gonk on!'. Picture: Get your Gonk on / Facebook

"I love seeing so many people with my same addiction.... Love my gonks," wrote one group member.

"OMG that is soooooo cool," added another.

While a third wrote: "Now this is the best idea I've ever seen!"

Despite the incredible reaction her novel concept had, not everyone thought it was pretty or practical.

"Doesn't seem particularly safe if there was an emergency, fire alarm goes off in the middle of the night and you end up buried under a pile of gonks at the bottom of the stairs with a broken neck," snarled one Facebook user.

A second slammed the arrangement, saying: "Debbie Downer - accident waiting to happen."

Someone simply wrote: "I feel sick".

The Nordic-style Christmas decorations are said to bring good luck. Picture: Get your Gonk on / Facebook

But some were more concerned about their young children or dogs destroying the curious little creatures.

"Omg I need to do this but my dog would eat them all lol," joked one fan.

"My 2 year old would have the time of her life running off with these and hiding them round the house," laughed another.

So what are Gonks? For those who haven't heard of this festive phenomenon, they are Christmas creatures that stem from Nordic and Scandinavian mythology.

The mystical little men have been described as a mixture between a gnome and a hobgoblin.

According to folklore, Gonks enjoy the colder seasons and if treated well at home are said to protect families and bring good luck.

The idea of welcoming a Gonk during December was created to promote hospitality, kindness and warmth during the winter months.

