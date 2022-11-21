Mum divides opinion after revealing she washes her Christmas tree in the bath

A mum has revealed she washes her Christmas tree. Picture: Facebook/Mums who clean

People have been left divided after a woman revealed she washes her Christmas tree.

After using the same artificial tree every year, she put it in the bath in order to get rid of all the dirt and dust.

Taking to Facebook group Mums Who Clean, the woman explained she 'went from a pet to pet free home' so thought it was a good idea to wash the tree.

People were completely divided over the hack, with many calling the woman ‘genius’, while others were confused.

One person commented that it 'seems so obvious' considering people constantly reuse their trees, while others revealed they also do the same thing.

Another user revealed her dog had gone to the toilet on her tree so she was also forced to wash it.

Others were less convinced, saying there’s 'no way' they'd go through the effort of putting their tree in the bath, with another admitting theirs would probably fall apart.

This comes after an expert revealed the optimum date to put up Christmas trees.

Those who buy real trees will know that buying them too early can mean they lose their pine needles before the big day.

But the team at Flowercard say the best time is 28th November if you are planning to take it down on 1st January.

The ideal time to put a Christmas tree has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Flowercard chief Liam Lapping said: “The day you buy your Christmas tree is one of the most important decisions if you want to make sure it’s still intact throughout the festive season."

The date you buy your tree also depends on when you plan to take it down, as doing so longer after the new year may mean you should do so later.

"If you take your Christmas tree down straight after New Years Eve then you should buy your tree on the 28th November.

"However, if you take your Christmas tree down on the Twelfth Night then you should buy your tree on the 2nd December."

