Mum divides opinion after revealing she washes her Christmas tree in the bath

21 November 2022, 12:50

A mum has revealed she washes her Christmas tree
A mum has revealed she washes her Christmas tree. Picture: Facebook/Mums who clean

People have been left divided after a woman revealed she washes her Christmas tree.

A woman has sparked a debate after she revealed she washes her Christmas tree.

After using the same artificial tree every year, she put it in the bath in order to get rid of all the dirt and dust.

Taking to Facebook group Mums Who Clean, the woman explained she 'went from a pet to pet free home' so thought it was a good idea to wash the tree.

People were completely divided over the hack, with many calling the woman ‘genius’, while others were confused.

A woman has shared a picture washing her Christmas tree in the bath
A woman has shared a picture washing her Christmas tree in the bath. Picture: Facebook/Mums who clean

One person commented that it 'seems so obvious' considering people constantly reuse their trees, while others revealed they also do the same thing.

Another user revealed her dog had gone to the toilet on her tree so she was also forced to wash it.

Others were less convinced, saying there’s 'no way' they'd go through the effort of putting their tree in the bath, with another admitting theirs would probably fall apart.

This comes after an expert revealed the optimum date to put up Christmas trees.

Those who buy real trees will know that buying them too early can mean they lose their pine needles before the big day.

But the team at Flowercard say the best time is 28th November if you are planning to take it down on 1st January.

The ideal time to put a Christmas tree has been revealed
The ideal time to put a Christmas tree has been revealed. Picture: Alamy

Flowercard chief Liam Lapping said: “The day you buy your Christmas tree is one of the most important decisions if you want to make sure it’s still intact throughout the festive season."

The date you buy your tree also depends on when you plan to take it down, as doing so longer after the new year may mean you should do so later.

"If you take your Christmas tree down straight after New Years Eve then you should buy your tree on the 28th November.

"However, if you take your Christmas tree down on the Twelfth Night then you should buy your tree on the 2nd December."

Read more

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A dad has asked for the morning off baby duties

Dad sparks debate for demanding 'morning off' from parenting duties at weekends

Sixteen-year-old Korben wore a red dress to his prom

Schoolboy goes viral after attending prom in sequined tuxedo ballgown

The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images)

Man refuses to swap plane seats with mum and baby because he paid extra to sit there

Martin Lewis has revealed why it's best to keep your washing machine off between 4pm and 7pm

Martin Lewis explains why you should never put the washing machine on between 4pm and 7pm

Martin Lewis has issued a warning about Christmas shopping

Martin Lewis warns of Christmas shopping law that could cost you £100s

TV & Movies

Trending on Heart

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie got married in 2020

Inside I'm A Celebrity star Ant McPartlin's family life with wife Anne-Marie

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George for risking campmates letters from home

I'm A Celebrity viewers slam Boy George for risking campmates' letters from home

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Pink performed Hopelessly Devoted to You

Pink tributes Olivia Newton John with emotional performance of Hopelessly Devoted To You

Celebrities

This is who has been voted off I'm A Celebrity so far

Who has left I'm A Celebrity 2022 and which star is favourite to be voted out?

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Mike Tindall was read a sweet letter by his wife on I'm A Celebrity

Zara Tindall's sweet nicknames for Mike revealed in adorable I'm A Celebrity letter

I'm A Celebrity 2022

The celebrities have been sending messages to their family and friends from the camp

I'm A Celebrity: All the stars' secret signals to family and friends explained

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

I'm A Celebrity viewers call out Babatunde for 'cheating' in 'easiest trial ever'

I'm A Celebrity 2022

You could be fined for defrosting your car

Drivers could face £80 fine for clearing frost from their car in the wrong way

Isabelle Hodkins plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Isabel Hodgins' life away from Victoria Sugden character

TV & Movies

Jill Scott had a cockroach in her ear on I'm A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity fans horrified as Jill Scott forced to get medical help after trial goes wrong

I'm A Celebrity 2022

I’m a Celebrity 2021: Danny Miller won last year's series

Who won I'm A Celebrity 2021 and what other stars have won? See the full list

I'm A Celebrity 2022

Argos are selling half Christmas trees, perfect for avoiding nasty falls and accidents

You can now buy half Christmas trees, perfect for parents of mischievous pets and children

This hot water bottle pouch is a game changer

This £10 hot water bottle pouch has been called a ‘lifesaver’

A woman has been praised for not giving up her seat

Train passenger praised for refusing to give up first-class seat for elderly woman

The mum shared the incredible hack on TikTok

Mum installs indoor doorbells so she doesn't have to shout for her kids for dinner