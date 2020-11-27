Marks and Spencer will close all stores on Boxing Day to give staff extra day off

27 November 2020, 12:26

Marks and Spencer's will be closing all stores on Boxing Day
Marks and Spencer's will be closing all stores on Boxing Day. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Marks and Spencer have announced they will not be opening on Boxing Day as originally planned.

Marks and Spencers will be giving their staff an extra day off this year by closing all 600 stores on Boxing Day.

The retailer announced their decision after Boris Johnson confirmed COVID restrictions would be relaxed for five days over Christmas.

All 600 M&S stores across the UK will close over Boxing Day
All 600 M&S stores across the UK will close over Boxing Day. Picture: PA

CEO of M&S Steve Rowe said in a statement: "We have taken the decision to close our operations on Boxing Day, so that our colleagues can enjoy more special time with their loved ones.

"This is a big decision, but it is absolutely the right one given the incredible effort everyone has made in the most challenging of circumstances.”

Marks and Spencer's bosses want to give their staff an extra day off
Marks and Spencer's bosses want to give their staff an extra day off. Picture: PA

He went on to add that through the pandemic, Marks and Spencer's staff have gone "above and beyond" to deliver for customers.

Mr Rowe added: "As we enter the busy festive season they are doubling down on their efforts once again to help our customers deliver the Christmas magic for their families and friends."

The head of the popular retailer said that following this "uniquely challenging year" the celebrations we have "will be more precious than ever".

Marks and Spencers previously planned to keep 200 of their stores open on Boxing Day, but now they will all close, including the customer contact centre and its distribution centre.

