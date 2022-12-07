Woman admits to finding Christmas presents from her husband and opening them all

7 December 2022, 14:40

One woman decided to open her Christmas presents from her husband after finding them while cleaning
One woman decided to open her Christmas presents from her husband after finding them while cleaning. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A woman has been left wondering what to do after opening all her Christmas presents from her partner, and hating them all.

With Christmas almost here, houses up and down the country will be filled with hidden presents for loved ones.

But what do you do if you accidentally stumble across gifts for yourself?

For one woman the choice was clear – she decided to open the gifts she found from her husband and has now been left disappointed at what she found.

As reported by Tyla, the unnamed woman was cleaning her home when she stumbled across a box from her favourite online shop.

The woman said she doesn't know what to do as she hates all the gifts she found in the box
The woman said she doesn't know what to do as she hates all the gifts she found in the box. Picture: Getty

While she quickly realised that the box was full of Christmas presents from her husband, she decided to open the box and find out what he'd bought her.

She explained: "So DP (Dear Partner) has taken DD (Dear Daughter) to soft play this morning (rare).

"I’m using the time to have a clean around and found a box from my favourite website shop and decided to open it.

"I know very bad. I realised it was my Xmas gifts and still chose to open it while no one was in."

She added: "The website isn’t designer or major expensive, but not cheap either."

The woman found the hidden presents while cleaning the house
The woman found the hidden presents while cleaning the house. Picture: Getty

The woman continued to explain that the box contains "nothing she likes at all".

"The site sells different brands (think retro) and I’ve never heard of a few of them in the box", she wrote: "A few others completely inappropriate (think allergies to cosmetics)."

She said that she feels "mean" for "literally not liking any of it" as she estimates he must have spent around £150 on the products.

The woman's message continues to read: "DP is far from romantic. He does try but I think due to his upbringing he is a bit of a robot. I feel so so mean telling him - ‘thanks for trying but what on earth were you thinking’.

"I’m also feeling a bit down that he really hasn’t got a clue - and probably never will."

She added: "Apart from not being romantic or spontaneous he is a lovely partner."

The post received many comments with a variety of opinions of the situation.

One person commented: "On a positive note it's good you've opened it now because now you have time to perfect your reaction when you unwrap them on Christmas morning.

"Go and get the delivery note incase he throws it away and then you'll be able to return stuff."

Another wrote: "Seriously just tell him! Send them back and get replacements. You are both adults."

