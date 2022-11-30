People with December birthdays receive 160 less presents across their lifetime

30 November 2022, 15:37

A lot of people with December birthdays receive birthday presents in festive paper
A lot of people with December birthdays receive birthday presents in festive paper. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

It's been confirmed! People who are born the same month as Christmas are likely to miss out on gifts due to the festive season.

For so long now we've heard from friends and family members born in December how hard it is to celebrate in the festive season.

And while we often roll our eyes, it has now been confirmed by research that Sagittarians and Capricorns miss out on 160 presents across their lifetime on average.

Not only do that have to deal with people gifting them Christmas and birthday gifts in one, but they're also used to receiving presents wrapped in festive paper.

In research carried out by Not On The High Street, results showed that people born in December receive on average four presents for their birthdays.

People born in December often miss out on presents as some family and friends will give them a Christmas and birthday gift in one
People born in December often miss out on presents as some family and friends will give them a Christmas and birthday gift in one. Picture: Getty

In comparison, people not born in December receive on average six presents per birthday.

The study found that 80 per cent of people with birthdays in December say they miss out because of the time of year they were born.

A huge 75 per cent of people with birthdays in December often receive presents which are joint birthday and Christmas gifts.

The study found that 80 per cent of people with birthdays in December say they miss out because of the time of year they were born
The study found that 80 per cent of people with birthdays in December say they miss out because of the time of year they were born. Picture: Getty

Over half (55 per cent) admit to feeling disappointed and underwhelmed when their birthday gifts are in short supply, especially compared to what friends and family born during the rest of the year receive.

Of the presents December-babies are given, 39 per cent are wrapped in festive wrapping paper, while 24 per cent admitted to receiving festive gifts.

A quarter (23 per cent) have revealed they had to wait until the sales start when it comes to receiving a birthday gift, as family and friends hold out for a bargain.

And it's not just gifting that December-babies struggle with, with the research finding that 34 per cent have had to cancel a birthday party due to people being busy around the festive period.

