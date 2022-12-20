Full list of supermarkets and shops shutting for three days this Christmas
20 December 2022, 12:17
Don't get caught out this Christmas as shops such as Lidl, Home Bargains and Primark shut their doors for the festive period.
With Christmas only days away, people will be heading to supermarkets and shops to get the last of their shopping done before closures start to take place.
After a year of hard work, many shops and supermarkets on the high street are giving their staff a number of well-deserved days off.
For many shops, these days off land on three of the biggest festive days across the end of December; Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
Here's all the shops and supermarkets closing on some of the biggest days over Christmas:
Aldi
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: CLOSED
New Year's Day: CLOSED
Home Bargains
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: CLOSED
New Year's Day: CLOSED
John Lewis
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: CLOSED
New Year's Day: Unconfirmed (check local store)
Waitrose
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: CLOSED
New Year's Day: CLOSED
Poundland
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: CLOSED
New Year's Day: CLOSED
Lidl
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: CLOSED
New Year's Day: CLOSED
Primark
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: OPEN
New Year's Eve: OPEN
New Year's Day: OPEN
B&M
Christmas Day: CLOSED
Boxing Day: OPEN (check local store information)
New Year's Eve: CLOSED FROM 6:00PM
New Year's Day: CLOSED
