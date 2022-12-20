Full list of supermarkets and shops shutting for three days this Christmas

Lots of high street supermarkets and shops will shut on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day this year. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Dear

Don't get caught out this Christmas as shops such as Lidl, Home Bargains and Primark shut their doors for the festive period.

With Christmas only days away, people will be heading to supermarkets and shops to get the last of their shopping done before closures start to take place.

After a year of hard work, many shops and supermarkets on the high street are giving their staff a number of well-deserved days off.

For many shops, these days off land on three of the biggest festive days across the end of December; Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Here's all the shops and supermarkets closing on some of the biggest days over Christmas:

Waitrose will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Picture: Alamy

Aldi

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

New Year's Day: CLOSED

Home Bargains

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

New Year's Day: CLOSED

John Lewis

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

New Year's Day: Unconfirmed (check local store)

Waitrose

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

New Year's Day: CLOSED

Poundland

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

New Year's Day: CLOSED

Lidl

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: CLOSED

New Year's Day: CLOSED

Many shops and supermarkets are giving their staff a number of well-deserved days off over Christmas. Picture: Alamy

Primark

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: OPEN

New Year's Eve: OPEN

New Year's Day: OPEN

B&M

Christmas Day: CLOSED

Boxing Day: OPEN (check local store information)

New Year's Eve: CLOSED FROM 6:00PM

New Year's Day: CLOSED

Read more: