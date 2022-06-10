Everything you need to know about trying out the copper hair trend this summer

Everything to know about the copper hair trend. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Polly Foreman

If you fancy taking after the likes of Kendall Jenner and Barbie Ferreira, here’s everything you need to know about the copper hair trend…

Summer 2022 is set to be huge, with many of us making a big return to festivals and abroad holidays for the first time since pre-Covid.

If you’ve got a busy few months lined up, it could well be the perfect time to take the plunge and finally try out that new hair colour you’ve been obsessing over.

One of 2022’s biggest hair trends is copper dye, which has been seen on the likes of Kendall Jenner, Barbie Ferreira, and Sydney Sweeney.

If you fancy trying out the trend, but don’t know where to start, we caught up with hairstylist Saivo Ierna - of The Bohemians Salon in Deptford, London - to pick his brains.

Kendall Jenner dyed her hair copper earlier this year. Picture: Getty

“Copper hair is having a revival and it suits most skin tones”, he tells us, before offering his advice to someone considering taking the plunge.

“Before going for the trend, think about lifestyle," he said. “Red hair can require salon top-ups so may not suit busier lifestyles. Look at images of the shade that you would like and consider this with your fashion/make-up and routine.

“This hue can take some maintenance as red can fade but with top-up appointments/treatments, a beautiful vibrant shade can be yours.

“Another thing to consider is that those with darker hair who are transitioning to copper should keep in mind that it can be a lengthy process as it will need to be bleached first.

Barbie, previously a brunette, dyed her hair earlier this year. Picture: Instagram/Barbie Ferreira

What if I don’t want to dye all my hair?

Saivo recommends starting off slow with highlights if you’re not sure you want to go the whole way, saying: “A honey strawberry with copper highlights is a multi-dimensional way to add flashes of colour.

Sydney Sweeney dyed her blonde hair copper. Picture: Instagram/Sydney Sweeney

What should I bear in mind if I want to dye my hair?

“Consider how long you want the colour as that may impact the shade and level of upkeep,” he says. “Take note the process is longer for previously dyed hair and maintenance is key.”

How do I maintain my colour?

Glossy colour is down to keeping hair healthy,” Saivo recommends. “Use conditioning treatments weekly to keep hair looking shiny and colour shampoo keep the hue bright. All over colour requires root touch-ups every 4-6 weeks - we have a lunchtime colour refresh for this.”