Couple stage wedding with 150 Lindt bunnies after theirs got cancelled

27 March 2020, 14:26
Many people have been forced to postpone their weddings because of the coronavirus crisis.
A couple who had to cancel their wedding because of the coronavirus lockdown measures went viral after finding a creative way to celebrate their nuptials.
Revealing that they had ordered 115 Lindt chocolate bunnies as party favours - which they now have no use for - they decided to stage their very own rabbit wedding.
Taking to Instagram, the groom Mark wrote: "So our wedding has been postponed for obvious reasons and we had 115 chocolate Lindt bunnies as wedding favours - time for a bunny wedding of course!
He then shared a number of pictures of the bunnies enjoying the wedding, and people were delighted by the idea.
The Lindt Twitter account said: "Sorry to hear about the wedding - sending love 💕
"But good to see the Lindt Bunnies are spreading joy in other ways".
Another commented: "Oh this is utterly gorgeous I know many weddings that have been postponed but I know when you eventually get there it will be a massive joyful celebration!".
A third person added: "Sorry you had to postpone guys, that sucks! But you have created some excellent content so well done on that. Hope you are both keeping well! X".
