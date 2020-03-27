Couple stage wedding with 150 Lindt bunnies after theirs got cancelled

One couple took matters into their own hands when their wedding was cancelled... Picture: Instagram/thaispicybangkok

Many people have been forced to postpone their weddings because of the coronavirus crisis.

A couple who had to cancel their wedding because of the coronavirus lockdown measures went viral after finding a creative way to celebrate their nuptials.

Revealing that they had ordered 115 Lindt chocolate bunnies as party favours - which they now have no use for - they decided to stage their very own rabbit wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the groom Mark wrote: "So our wedding has been postponed for obvious reasons and we had 115 chocolate Lindt bunnies as wedding favours - time for a bunny wedding of course!

He then shared a number of pictures of the bunnies enjoying the wedding, and people were delighted by the idea.

The Lindt Twitter account said: "Sorry to hear about the wedding - sending love 💕

"But good to see the Lindt Bunnies are spreading joy in other ways".

Another commented: "Oh this is utterly gorgeous I know many weddings that have been postponed but I know when you eventually get there it will be a massive joyful celebration!".

A third person added: "Sorry you had to postpone guys, that sucks! But you have created some excellent content so well done on that. Hope you are both keeping well! X".

