Couple stage wedding with 150 Lindt bunnies after theirs got cancelled

27 March 2020, 14:26

One couple took matters into their own hands when their wedding was cancelled...
One couple took matters into their own hands when their wedding was cancelled... Picture: Instagram/thaispicybangkok

Many people have been forced to postpone their weddings because of the coronavirus crisis.

A couple who had to cancel their wedding because of the coronavirus lockdown measures went viral after finding a creative way to celebrate their nuptials.

Read more: Mr Motivator returning to BBC with new show to keep Britain fit during coronavirus

Revealing that they had ordered 115 Lindt chocolate bunnies as party favours - which they now have no use for - they decided to stage their very own rabbit wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the groom Mark wrote: "So our wedding has been postponed for obvious reasons and we had 115 chocolate Lindt bunnies as wedding favours - time for a bunny wedding of course!

Read more: There is a nationwide virtual Friends quiz coming to the UK this Friday

He then shared a number of pictures of the bunnies enjoying the wedding, and people were delighted by the idea.

The Lindt Twitter account said: "Sorry to hear about the wedding - sending love 💕

"But good to see the Lindt Bunnies are spreading joy in other ways".

Another commented: "Oh this is utterly gorgeous I know many weddings that have been postponed but I know when you eventually get there it will be a massive joyful celebration!".

A third person added: "Sorry you had to postpone guys, that sucks! But you have created some excellent content so well done on that. Hope you are both keeping well! X".

NOW READ:

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join the rest of the UK as they applaud our NHS heroes

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

If you consider yourself an ultimate fan of all things Disney, try out this quiz!

The ultimate die-hard Disney fan quiz

Loungewear

The comfiest women's loungewear that's perfect for working from home
Susanna Reid said she's giving her children 'a break' amid the coronavirus pandemic

Susanna Reid reveals why she's not home-schooling her children yet, and instead letting them sleep in

Celebrities

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 11,823?
If you're a Disney fan you should do well in our quiz

Can you finish these famous lines from your favourite Disney movies?

Trending on Heart

You will now be able to watch all the Euro 96 matches online on the ITV Hub

Every single Euro 96 football match to be added to the ITV Hub

TV & Movies

Nadia Sawalha has opened up about home schooling her kids

Nadia Sawalha and husband Mark open up about ‘huge responsibility’ of home schooling their daughters

Celebrities

Tisha Merry has shared a video of her home with Alan Halsall

Coronation Street couple Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall give peek inside £750k ‘dream home’ during lockdown

TV & Movies

What tune will you belt out?

Answer these questions and we'll tell you which song you'll sing from your quarantine balcony
Here's how often you should clean your keyboard and mouse

How often should you clean your keyboard and mouse while working from home?