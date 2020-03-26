There is a nationwide virtual Friends quiz coming to the UK this Friday

26 March 2020, 11:12 | Updated: 26 March 2020, 11:15

You can take part in a virtual Friends quiz this Friday
You can take part in a virtual Friends quiz this Friday. Picture: Warner Brothers

You can take part in a Friends trivia quiz from the comfort of your own home this Friday - here's your need-to-know.

The UK public have been told to stay indoors and self-isolate to help limit the spread of coronavirus, meaning many of our social lives have been put on hold.

But this doesn't mean we need to stop having fun, and many people have been coming up with creative ways to enjoy their free time - ranging from Netflix parties to group video calls.

A nationwide Friends quiz takes place on Friday 27 March
A nationwide Friends quiz takes place on Friday 27 March. Picture: Warner Brothers

And - this weekend - you can even take part in a Friends Trivia quiz from the comfort of your own home, so if you know your ugly naked guy from your Regina Phalange, you might want to get involved.

The quiz - hosted by Eventures - takes place on Friday (27 March), and takes place on their Facebook page.

The quiz will be hosted from their Facebook page
The quiz will be hosted from their Facebook page. Picture: Warner Brothers

Eventures wrote in the description: "We are on lockdown and times like these require us all to stick together and have fun and we want to help!

"This is the quiz that's guaranteed to find the biggest Friends fan. The One With The Virtual Quiz is an evening of getting more competitive than Ross and Monica at Thanksgiving.

"Avoid being BAMBOOZLED and you could be ending the night with your name on the Geller cup!"

