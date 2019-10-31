Expert reveals the 'correct' way to load cutlery in a dishwasher

The 'correct' way to load your dishwasher has been revealed by an expert. Picture: Getty

Should you put your cutlery pointing facing up or down in the dishwasher?

Turns out loads of us (might) have been washing our cutlery wrong - as one expert has claimed that we should put knives, forks and spoons top down in the dishwasher.

While many of us think it's better to have the dirtier top bit facing up, Choice's Ashley Iredale has claimed that this is incorrect - and her reasons make a lot of sense.

She said, according to the Mirror: "Your fingers are covered in germs and bacteria, so obviously you want to minimise touching any surface that's going to come into contact with your food if you can.

Loading cutlery with the top of it facing up is a big no-no, according to the expert (stock image). Picture: Getty

"On a more benign level, your fingers could also leave smudges on the shiny blades of knives, which isn't a good look if you have guests over."

And responding to the argument that cutlery is cleaned better when face the other way, Ashley added that - while this may be true - it's 'not worth the risk of injury'.

Loading cutlery this way round can be dangerous (stock image). Picture: Getty

In other dishwasher cleaning news (there's quite a bit of that about, it turns out), one mum recently took to Facebook to reveal her discovery of a layer of gunk hidden in her dishwasher door, advising that the 'foul' smelling slime should be cleaned every two weeks.

After being alerted to the gunk when she noticed an unpleasant odour coming from her machine, she posted a video on group Mums Who Clean to reveal her hack for getting rid of it.

The mum said: “We had an awful smell after getting our house back off tenants a few months back and this seal was full of gunk.”

In the video, the disgusting black gunk, which is the remains of old food, dirt and grime, can be seen coming off the seal as she cleans it.

She advised her fellow-mums how to clean the mess, writing: “I pull it off and squeeze it to loosen any gunk and then rinse with hot water at least every one to two weeks.

“You can see even underneath is full of black gunk.” She then rinses it out in the sink and scrubs it with a toothbrush.

The mum also advised on how to clean general hard-to-reach places in the home, writing: “I also get an old kids bottle fill with hot water and squirt where Ii can't reach, like under the door. Happy cleaning.”